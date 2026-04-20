Enugu raises concern over NYSC’s permanent site for orientation camp

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Awgu Local Government Area may not fully host the forthcoming National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation course as concerns grow over the readiness of the permanent site.

The NYSC Enugu State Coordinator, Mrs. Oluwakemi Awolola, has charged management staff to intensify preparations and adopt proactive strategies ahead of the exercise, stressing the need to build on past experiences for a more efficient programme.

During a management meeting, she emphasized the importance of evaluating previous orientation exercises as a guide for better planning.

While addressing the state of preparedness, Mrs. Awolola disclosed that inspection exercises have been carried out at the Awgu Permanent Orientation Camp. However, findings have led to recommendations to the State Government, including the consideration of an alternative venue to ensure a more conducive environment for the orientation programme.

This development highlights concerns about the current condition and readiness of the Awgu camp to host the exercise.

Despite these challenges, the State Coordinator reassured staff of the State Government’s commitment to ensuring a successful orientation course, regardless of the final venue.

She also urged staff to be mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually prepared, while directing heads of branches to ensure proper planning and coordination.

The meeting ended with management staff reaffirming their commitment to teamwork and effective service delivery as preparations continue.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2