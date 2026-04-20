Dr. Chetachi Ecton Nwoga pays courtesy visit to Imo APC Chairman, declares senate ambition

In a significant political development in , renowned medical professional and philanthropist, , paid a high-profile courtesy visit to the Chairman of the (APC) in the state, , at the party’s headquarters.

Dr. Nwoga’s arrival at the APC Secretariat was met with an overwhelming show of support, as a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters gathered to receive her, creating an atmosphere of excitement and renewed political momentum.

During the meeting, which was described as warm and productive, Dr. Nwoga engaged in extensive discussions with the party chairman on strategic ways she could contribute meaningfully to the growth and success of the APC in Imo State. She emphasized her commitment to supporting the administration of , noting that her goal is to collaborate with the party and government to ensure the continued delivery of democratic dividends to the people of the state and beyond.

In a major highlight of the visit, Dr. Nwoga formally expressed her intention to contest for the Senate seat representing Owerri Zone. She stated that her decision is driven by a deep passion for service, a desire to bring impactful representation, and her resolve to contribute to legislative development that will uplift her constituency.

Responding, Chief Austin Onyedebelu warmly welcomed Dr. Nwoga into the APC fold, commending her courage, vision, and willingness to serve. He assured her of the party’s openness and support, emphasizing that the APC remains a platform that encourages inclusiveness and recognizes competence.

The chairman further urged her not to be discouraged by her diaspora background, noting that such experience is often an added advantage. Drawing from his personal journey, he revealed that he too once lived in the diaspora, stressing that global exposure can be instrumental in delivering quality leadership and innovative ideas.

Following her engagement at the party headquarters, Dr. Nwoga proceeded directly to the Owerri Zone APC stakeholders’ meeting, where she was again received with enthusiasm by party leaders and members. In a strong demonstration of her commitment to the growth and sustainability of the party, she made a generous donation of thirty million naira (₦30,000,000) to support APC activities and strengthen its grassroots mobilization efforts across the zone.

The gesture was widely applauded by stakeholders, who described it as a bold and timely contribution that underscores her dedication to party unity, development, and effective political engagement.

The visit and subsequent engagements mark a defining moment in the political landscape of Imo State, as stakeholders and observers continue to watch closely the unfolding dynamics ahead of the forthcoming electoral cycle.

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