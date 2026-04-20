April 20, 2026
Trending now

Alice Onyema Vice Chairman , Air Peace Airlines , celebrates her 60…

Reversing the worsening insecurity in Nigeria

How Mojoyin Fadaka is moving steadily to carve a niche in Nollyhood

Thanksgiving Service to mark 50th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Modupe Abejide,…

Meeting with stakeholders ahead of 2027 Election convened by Gov of Imo…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 20, 2026

El-Rufai raises alarm over alleged plot to implicate him

Ogun West APC leaders rally behind Yayi, preach unity ahead of 2027

Nigeria to train 200 special forces in Türkiye– Defence minister

Era of trade by barter politics over in APGA, says Soludo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Alice Onyema Vice Chairman , Air Peace Airlines , celebrates her 60 years birthday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo036

L-r… Chairman /CEO at Brittania –U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema, during the 60th birthday Party Celebration of Mrs Alice Onyema held in Lagos on 11/4/2026.

L-r …Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwnwusi; discussing with Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice.

L-r …CEO of Tion Electronics limited, Chief Timothy Ofoezie; Pastor Uche Iheaknwa; Chairman, Board of Directors at keystone Bank Limited, Lady  Ada Chukwudozie; MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers  Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Group Chairman /CEO  of Africa’s Fastest growing conglomerate, Dr. Stanley Ugochukwu; Chairman /CEO at Brittania –U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Mrs. Uche Okonkwo, her husband, GMD/CEO FBN, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady  Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r …Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eke Ekeoma with  Group Chief Executive Officer of Insight Redefini, Dr Ken Onyeali-ikpe.

L-r … Ogbuagu Dr Ernest Nwapa, his wife Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa.

L-r… Wife of the GMD/CEO.FBN  Holdings plc Mrs Uche Okonkwo, Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank  Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chioma Onyema, her mother, Vice Chairman, Air Peace, Mrs Alice Onyema, MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers  Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey  Bakassi; Dr Ikem Ume –Ozeoke; Chief Timothy Ofoezie and a guest.

L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa, Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema, Chairman Board of Directors at keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …The Celebrant Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema, with Nigerian Technocrat Businessman and Politician, Mr Timi Alabe.

L-r …Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema, his wife, the Celebrant, Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema.

 

From 2nd left…Chairman/CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, from 2nd right, Nigerian Businessman, Philanthropist and Politician, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and others, during the 60th birthday Party Celebration of Mrs Alice Onyema held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 11/4/2026. Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Deputy speaker flying the city boy movement flag hands over to Abia state Coordinator, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe with his Exco held in Abia

Peter Anayo

Investors urges to consider creative, culture industry as viable frontier for nation’s development

Peter Anayo

Women in Energy Oil & Gas , Annual Membership meeting on collaborating for Sustainable Energy Future held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişJojobetJojobetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişHoliganbet Girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbetGrandpashabetHoliganbet Giriş