Alice Onyema Vice Chairman , Air Peace Airlines , celebrates her 60 years birthday in Lagos

L-r… Chairman /CEO at Brittania –U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema, during the 60th birthday Party Celebration of Mrs Alice Onyema held in Lagos on 11/4/2026.

L-r …Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwnwusi; discussing with Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice.

L-r …CEO of Tion Electronics limited, Chief Timothy Ofoezie; Pastor Uche Iheaknwa; Chairman, Board of Directors at keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Group Chairman /CEO of Africa’s Fastest growing conglomerate, Dr. Stanley Ugochukwu; Chairman /CEO at Brittania –U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Mrs. Uche Okonkwo, her husband, GMD/CEO FBN, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

L-r …Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eke Ekeoma with Group Chief Executive Officer of Insight Redefini, Dr Ken Onyeali-ikpe.

L-r … Ogbuagu Dr Ernest Nwapa, his wife Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa.

L-r… Wife of the GMD/CEO.FBN Holdings plc Mrs Uche Okonkwo, Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chioma Onyema, her mother, Vice Chairman, Air Peace, Mrs Alice Onyema, MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi; Dr Ikem Ume –Ozeoke; Chief Timothy Ofoezie and a guest.

L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa, Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema, Chairman Board of Directors at keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, MD /Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …The Celebrant Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema, with Nigerian Technocrat Businessman and Politician, Mr Timi Alabe.

L-r …Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema, his wife, the Celebrant, Vice Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Mrs Alice Onyema.

From 2nd left…Chairman/CEO of the United Nigeria Airline, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, from 2nd right, Nigerian Businessman, Philanthropist and Politician, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and others, during the 60th birthday Party Celebration of Mrs Alice Onyema held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 11/4/2026. Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2