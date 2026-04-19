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UTME: Anambra Police arrest fake JAMB coordinator, recover 8 slips, others

by Peter Anayo0119

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP’s Safe School Initiative of the Anambra State Police Command, have arrested one male suspect, Eric Nwombu, for alleged criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of JAMB examination materials.

Among the Items recovered from him at a cyber cafe in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government area, included eight JAMB examination slips and an exercise book containing names and examination numbers of students, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

The arrest, it was gathered, followed a report of how the suspect was collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students who had come to check their examination centers in a cyber cafe in Atani.

Upon inquiry, the suspect allegedly claimed to be a JAMB 2026 coordinator in Atani but the staff at the computer center, dissatisfied with his response, suspicious of his actions and alerted the Police.

On sighting the operatives approaching, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended.

According to the state Police Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), preliminary investigation has since commenced, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for discreet investigation.

He said the commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public examinations and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the Police.

 

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