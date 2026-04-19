Shettima commissions new Borno Gov’s office complex, clinic, others

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has inaugurated the newly constructed Governor’s office complex delivered by Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, as part of efforts to modernize governance infrastructure in the state.

The project is a key component of Governor Zulum’s broader initiative to create a more conducive working environment for staff at the seat of power and to enhance administrative efficiency.

Briefing Shettima shortly before inaugurating the project, Governor Zulum explained that the current complex has been in existence for more than three decades.

“The existing Governor’s office complex was constructed over three decades ago and required urgent modernization to improve working conditions and enhance service delivery at the Government House,” Zulum said.

The Vice President, in his remarks, commended the governor for the massive investment in governance infrastructure.

“This project reflects a clear commitment to improving the Executive arm of the government, providing an enabling environment for effective service delivery,” he said.

Other projects inaugurated by the Vice President include the Presidential Lodge annex, a new lodge annex, the Government House clinic, and the Government House clinic.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur; Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, and Kaka Shehu Lawan (SAN); members of the House of Representatives; APC Deputy National Chairman North; ministers and other top government officials.

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