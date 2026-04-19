27.3 C
Lagos
April 19, 2026
Trending now

Monarch hails Senator Abe’s appointment as NUPRC chairman

2027: Group settles for Obi, demands immediate resignation of INEC boss 

ADC to Tinubu: You should be scared, your battle is against suffering…

Itsekiri youths back coalition’s call to oust underperforming lawmakers

Obi, Umeh, Ezeokenwa, Okonkwo empower 30 youths with N15m in Onitsha

Shettima commissions new Borno Gov’s office complex, clinic, others

Gov Diri, others pay last respect to late Margaret Koroye

Anambra 2030 Guber: Mmekwe urges Soludo on zoning principle for equity, fairness

Energy Times awards held in Lagos

Jukun Youth Day: Wukari traditional council honours prominent sons , daughters of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

Shettima commissions new Borno Gov’s office complex, clinic, others

by Peter Anayo0164

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has inaugurated the newly constructed Governor’s office complex delivered by Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, as part of efforts to modernize governance infrastructure in the state.

The project is a key component of Governor Zulum’s broader initiative to create a more conducive working environment for staff at the seat of power and to enhance administrative efficiency.

Briefing Shettima shortly before inaugurating the project, Governor Zulum explained that the current complex has been in existence for more than three decades.

“The existing Governor’s office complex was constructed over three decades ago and required urgent modernization to improve working conditions and enhance service delivery at the Government House,” Zulum said.

The Vice President, in his remarks, commended the governor for the massive investment in governance infrastructure.

“This project reflects a clear commitment to improving the Executive arm of the government, providing an enabling environment for effective service delivery,” he said.

Other projects inaugurated by the Vice President include the Presidential Lodge annex, a new lodge annex, the Government House clinic, and the Government House clinic.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur; Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, and Kaka Shehu Lawan (SAN); members of the House of Representatives; APC Deputy National Chairman North; ministers and other top government officials.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

How your mouthwash may be affecting your blood pressure

Peter Anayo

NAFDAC sensitises Lagos students on dangers of illicit drugs abuse

Peter Anayo

NDLEA secures conviction of 10 Filipino sailors for trafficking 20kg of cocaine, fines $6m

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişHoliganbetHoliganbetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobetiptv satın alMadridbet güncel girişHoliganbetHoliganbet GirişMadridbetMadridbet girişGrandpashabet