April 19, 2026
Trending now

NITDA CHARGES YOUTHS TO BUILD HOME GROWN AI SOLUTIONS

2027: Thousands defy rain to rally for Gov. Mbah’s re-election

UTME: Anambra Police arrest fake JAMB coordinator, recover 8 slips, others

Shell/NNPC, partners, delivers Landmark Geosciences Centre of Excellence at University of Lagos

Monarch hails Senator Abe’s appointment as NUPRC chairman

2027: Group settles for Obi, demands immediate resignation of INEC boss 

ADC to Tinubu: You should be scared, your battle is against suffering…

Itsekiri youths back coalition’s call to oust underperforming lawmakers

Obi, Umeh, Ezeokenwa, Okonkwo empower 30 youths with N15m in Onitsha

Shettima commissions new Borno Gov’s office complex, clinic, others

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Shell/NNPC, partners, delivers Landmark Geosciences Centre of Excellence at University of Lagos

by Editor0123

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has teamed up with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to deliver a Geosciences Centre of Excellence at the University of Lagos, a world-class learning and research hub in a critical sector of the economy.

 

The centre which was commissioned today (April 17) is an impressive five-level structure equipped with state-of-the-art learning and research facilities, including facilities for research in hydrogeology, mineralogy and environmental geology, a seismic laboratory and seismic interpretation room as well as a library and digital museum. The facilities are designed to support undergraduate and postgraduate studies and help to reduce the reliance of the Nigerian oil and gas industry on international markets for testing, training and research.

 

“This Centre represents a long-term investment in Nigeria’s greatest asset — its people,” said SNEPCo Managing Director Ronald Adams at the ceremony. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tola Sule said “the building will create an environment where students don’t just learn by textbooks but by doing.”

 

Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services Olanrewaju Igandan described the handover of the Centre of Excellence as “a testament to what can be achieved when industry, regulators and the academia work together with a shared vision for national development.”

 

Executive Secretary NCDMB Felix Ogbe was represented at the handover ceremony by Director, Capacity Building Abayomi Bamidele. He said: The success of this centre will not be measured by its structure, but by its impact. The number of skilled graduates produced. The quality of research it generates. The solutions it provides to industry challenges.”

 

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, highlighted expectations from the facility. “It will provide advanced analytical, interpretative, and research services that meet international standards as well as offer degree programmes, customised short courses, professional certifications, and executive training programmes tailored towards the needs of industry, government agencies, and international partners.”

 

The project which was originally conceived in 2010 was executed by an indigenous company, 225MM Construct Limited. Students from the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, University of Ilorin and Yaba College of Technology served on internship during construction thereby gaining technical experience and exposure to project execution.

 

The establishment of the Centre of Excellence is the latest milestone in a wide-ranging support for education by SNEPCo and its partners which involves award of scholarships, donation of science laboratories to secondary schools across Nigeria and the construction of E learning centres at universities in Delta, Enugu, Edo and Bayelsa states.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Ekpo engages gas producers to increase Nigeria gas production in line with decade of Gas Programme

Peter Anayo

NMDPRA launches national gas grid system to boost efficiency, ensure last-mile delivery across Nigeria

Editor

Pipeline Security: Host Communities, stakeholders applauds PINL, demand increased stake from FG

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişHoliganbetHoliganbetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişHoliganbet Girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabet