Obi, Umeh, Ezeokenwa, Okonkwo empower 30 youths with N15m in Onitsha

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In their bid to uplift the welfare of youths, former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Chief Victor Umeh, National chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, member representing Idemili North and South in the Green Chamber, Hon. Uche Okonkwo, and Chief Executive Officer, Janksmay Global Services, Engr. Ifeanyi Onwuachu empowered 30 youths with N15 million in Onitsha.

The empowerment which was performed under the aegis of Faithspiration Initiative, during the conclusion of youth forum season 3, themed, “Ablazed with the Fire of God,” was held at the Basilica Square of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha.

In his speech shortly after the disbursement, Obi who was the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, urged the beneficiaries to make prudent use of the funds and remain focused on making a meaningful impact.

He stated, “Money doesn’t make one happy. What makes you happy is life you have impacted on the people and what you would be able to share with people. Let nobody tell you that you need all the money in the whole world before you become happy. Don’t go about pursuing money; go out and pursue what would change the world. If you are part of people who want to change the world, money will come. Be encouraged, you will be better than me by doing the right thing.”

Other sponsors also advised the beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely in their chosen ventures.

The forum featured entertainment segments with performances by comedians and gospel artists, as well as a lecture on “Six Allegations Against Christianity in Igboland,” by Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Igwe

Founder of the Faithspiration Initiative, Very Rev. Fr. Dr George Adimike, said the programme was designed to empower and guide young people towards productive and faith-driven lives.

He explained that beneficiaries were carefully screened and trained before receiving the financial support to ensure sustainability in their businesses.

Fr. George however hinted that the Faithspiration activities anchor on empowerment, entertainment, and evangelism, adding that it is a forum that brought youths closer to God adding that the empowerment is for both Catholics and non-Catholics.

He specifically eulogized Archbishop Valerian Maduka Okeke who was conspicuously present during the event.

Other dignitaries at the event included Onitsha North local government Chairman, Hon. Tony Nwora, the immediate past commissioner for youth and development, Hon.Patrick Aghamba, the member representing Idemili North in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebuka Igwe, among others.

The cleric further appreciated members of Faithspiration Initiative especially Port Harcourt branch, Uyo, Benin Republic, Bayelsa, Delta state, Enugu, Nsukka, Awka, among others, for being physically present.

For a better society

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