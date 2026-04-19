Monarch hails Senator Abe’s appointment as NUPRC chairman

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The paramount ruler of Omofo community in Rundele Kingdom, Emohua local government area of Rivers State, His Highness, Eze Edison Omeodu, has lauded the appointment of Senator Magnus Abe as the chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Eze Omeodu, in a statement he personally signed, extended warm congratulations to Senator Abe, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District in the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

The monarch said, “I wish to, on behalf of the good people of Omofo Community in Rundele Kingdom, LGA of Rivers State and my family, extend my warmest congratulations to my former boss and good friend, Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, on his well deserved appointment as the Chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).”

The monarch commended President Bola Tinubu, for recognizing Abe’s “exceptional leadership qualities” and appointing him to the strategic regulatory role in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, describing it as well deserved.

He cited Abe’s record in public service as proof of his suitability for the position, noting that his wealth of experience as a former Senator who chaired the sector, and as Secretary to the Rivers State Government, adding that his “steadfast dedication to public service” makes him fit for the position.

“I have no doubt that you will leverage on your expertise to drive the NUPRC to greater heights, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” he said.

The traditional ruler expressed confidence that Abe will leverage on his expertise to drive the commission to greater heights and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

He, however, offered prayers for Abe’s tenure, asking God to grant him “continued wisdom, good health, strength and grace to serve.”

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