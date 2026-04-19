Kwankwasiyya to Atiku: Only Obi, Kwankwaso enjoy organic support

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that only its leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, enjoy organic support in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The response followed a remark by Abubakar that he is more popular than Kwankwaso and other Northern presidential aspirants.

The spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Hon. Habib Mailemo, reacting to the position of the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissed it when he spoke on Trust TV.

Mailemo said: “It is only Peter Obi and my principal, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, that have organic followers that are not induced by anything.

“Their aspirations align with the belief in their competence and proven track records, and the masses identify with them.”

He said the current political discourse should be focused less on personal supremacy and more on the broader objective of national recovery.

He said Kwankwaso’s involvement in coalition talks was driven by a singular goal, adding: “My principal has made it very clear that we are going into the coalition simply because his sole intention is to contribute to rescuing Nigeria.”

Responding to a question on whether Kwankwaso enjoys greater popularity in the North than Abubakar as claimed by the former vice president, Mailemo acknowledged his long-standing presence

in Nigeria’s political landscape, but argued that his electoral strength has often been tied to party machinery rather than individual appeal.

He said: “It is true that Atiku has contested multiple times, particularly under the PDP where he had the backing of governors and a strong structure.

“But he cannot solely attribute the votes he garnered to personal popularity, given the elite consensus and broad political support within that fold at the time.”

We are tackling mobilisation delay

Drawing a contrast, the spokesman of the Kwankwasiyya Movement maintained that both Obi and Kwankwaso built momentum independently of dominant party frameworks.

He said: “I am giving you a different scenario where Peter Obi and Kwankwaso stood on their own and became synonymous with the parties they joined, largely because of their personal popularity.

“They made significant impact in elections where they were not initially considered strong contenders.”

Mailemo said a fair comparison with Abubakar would require a similar political test, adding:

“If he had contested under a platform without an established structure and built it into a formidable force as they did, then we could properly assess the strength of his personal appeal.”

He also cited historical precedent to underscore the role of political structures in electoral success, referencing the emergence of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He said: “Yar’Adua may not have been the most popular at the time, but with a strong party structure and broad-based support, he emerged president.

“Anyone with such backing is likely to secure substantial votes.”

On concerns that such remarks could deepen divisions within the opposition at a time calls for unity are growing, Mailemo said the coalition actors must engage in honest internal evaluation rather than suppress differing views.

He said: “The expectation is that key figures within the coalition, including Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso, should come together, understand themselves, and conduct a proper analysis of their strengths.

“That is the only way they can arrive at a credible position to challenge the ruling government and offer Nigerians a viable alternative.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2