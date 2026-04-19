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Itsekiri youths back coalition’s call to oust underperforming lawmakers

by Peter Anayo0163

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

The Itsekiri Youths for Good Governance (IYGG) has thrown its weight behind the Itsekiri Grassroots Coalition (IGC) in its call for a change in political representation, citing what it described as “grave failure” in leadership by key elected officials.

In a statement issued following the 5th National Congress of the IGC held in Warri, IYGG aligned with the position of the coalition’s National Coordinator, Prince Collins Oritsetimeyin Edema, who criticized the performance of Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial District, and Chief (Dr.) Thomas Ereyitomi, representing Warri Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

According to the Chairman of IYGG, Comrade Mone Oris, both lawmakers have fallen short in delivering effective legislative representation to the people, stressing that leadership positions are a trust that must be justified through visible impact and commitment to the welfare of constituents.

“As an organization committed to good governance, we believe the Itsekiri people deserve competent and responsive representation at all levels. Any leader who fails to meet the expectations of the people should be replaced by more capable individuals,” the group stated.

The group also endorsed the position of Prince Edema on the need for the Ijaw political bloc to present a more suitable candidate in future elections if they seek the support of the Itsekiri people. IYGG further criticized the performance of the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, accused him of failing to promote legislation that fosters peace, unity, and inclusiveness within the local government areas.

Reaffirming its stance, IYGG vowed to resist any political move aimed at returning Guwor to office, insisting that the interests of the people must come first.

The group concluded by calling on Itsekiri people worldwide to unite in support of credible candidates who genuinely understand and represent the aspirations and struggles of the Itsekiri nation and warri at large.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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