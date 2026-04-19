Gov Diri, others pay last respect to late Margaret Koroye

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, over the weekend described late Mrs Margaret Koroye as a virtuous woman who imparted knowledge and Christian values during her lifetime.

Speaking at a requiem mass in honour of Mrs Koroye at St Jude’s Catholic Church, Peretorugbene in Ekeremor local government area of the state, Senator Diri said the deceased was a worthy mother who deserved celebration even in death.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Peter Akpe at the event, the governor noted that although he did not have close interactions with the departed octogenarian, the glowing testimonies from her family members, the church and friends attest to the fact that she lived an exemplary life.

Senator Diri acknowledged the contributions of the Late Koroye towards the education of her children and others who crossed her path as a teacher as well as upholding and promoting christian values untill her last moments.

While urging the bereaved Koroye family to rejoice over the worthy and purposeful life their mother lived, the Bayelsa chief executive stressed the need for parents and guardians to take the responsibility of their children’s upbringing seriously.

In his homily, the officiating priest, Rev. father Jude Femebre, underscored the inevitability of death and enjoined those alive to live an upright life in order to gain salvation.

Revd Father Femebre, who equally extolled the virtues of Mrs Koroye, implored everyone to make forgiveness, love and service to God and humanity their watchword while alive.

He expressed appreciation to the deputy governor, Dr Akpe, the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, chief Fred Agbedi and others for donating funds during the funeral towards the completion of an ongoing church project.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, son of the deceased, Mr Doubrapade Koroye, described his mother as an embodiment of love, faith who made quiet but impressive impact.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Diri, his deputy, Dr Akpe, chief Agbedi and everyone who contributed to the success of the funeral activities, assuring that his family would continue to protect and promote the legacies of their departed mother.

Wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr Favour Akpe, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, Chief Fred Agbedi, member representing Sagbama constituency 3 in the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, her Sagbama constituency 2 counterpart, Hon. Bernard Kenebai, were among dignitaries that commiserated with the Koroye and Azazi families over the death of their matriarch, Mrs Koroye.

Mrs Koroye aged 89, died on 27th january, 2026 and is survived by five children including Mrs Funkazi Koroye-Crooks, who is the special adviser to Governor Diri on international development and liaison.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2