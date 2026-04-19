Energy Times awards held in Lagos

L-r … Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe; presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025 to Executive Vice Chairman First Tricon Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa and Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, during the Energy Times Awards 2026, held at Radisson Blu, GRA, held in Lagos on 17/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; Dr Janet Adetu; Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe; presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025 to Executive Vice Chairman First Tricon Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa; Eni Olumuyiwa; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal and Mrs Patience Lun Mafe.

L-R … Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025 to (Former head (ED) Relationship & Stakeholder Management, Corporate Communications Divisions, NNPC limited ), Executive Vice Chairman, First Tricon Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu; Chairman of the Day, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola (Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo); and Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r… Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe, presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025; General Manager, Corporate Communications (NCDMB), Dr Obinna Ezeobi; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r …Miss Eni Olumuyiwa, her mother, Executive Vice Chairman First Tricon Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa; Mrs Patience Lun Mafe and Dr Janet Adetu.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; District Overseer, Foursquare.New Oko-Oba, Rev Dr Adebayo Wole; Representative of the MD/CEO, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r … Chief Technical Officer, at Aradel Holding Plc, Dr Ebenezer Ageh; Chairman PAN Holding, Dr Daere Akobo, Vice President Renaissance Africa Energy, Mr Igo Weli. all awardee.

L-r ….Chairman of the Day, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola (Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo); presenting award to Former General Manager, at EKEDC, Rekhiat Momoh; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal; Emmanuel Momoh and a guest.

Cross Section of the awardee cutting the Cake, during the Energy Times Awards 2026, held at Radisson Blu, GRA, held in Lagos on 17/4/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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