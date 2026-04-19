27.3 C
Lagos
April 19, 2026
Trending now

Monarch hails Senator Abe’s appointment as NUPRC chairman

2027: Group settles for Obi, demands immediate resignation of INEC boss 

ADC to Tinubu: You should be scared, your battle is against suffering…

Itsekiri youths back coalition’s call to oust underperforming lawmakers

Obi, Umeh, Ezeokenwa, Okonkwo empower 30 youths with N15m in Onitsha

Shettima commissions new Borno Gov’s office complex, clinic, others

Gov Diri, others pay last respect to late Margaret Koroye

Anambra 2030 Guber: Mmekwe urges Soludo on zoning principle for equity, fairness

Energy Times awards held in Lagos

Jukun Youth Day: Wukari traditional council honours prominent sons , daughters of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Energy Times awards held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0153

L-r … Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe;  presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025  to  Executive Vice Chairman   First Tricon  Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi   Olumuyiwa and Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, during the Energy Times Awards 2026, held at Radisson Blu, GRA, held in  Lagos on 17/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; Dr Janet Adetu; Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe;  presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025  to  Executive Vice Chairman   First Tricon  Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi  Olumuyiwa; Eni Olumuyiwa; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal and Mrs Patience Lun Mafe.

L-R … Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025  to (Former head (ED) Relationship & Stakeholder Management, Corporate Communications Divisions, NNPC limited ), Executive Vice Chairman, First Tricon  Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi  Olumuyiwa.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu; Chairman of the Day, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola (Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo); and Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r… Group Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe, presenting the award of Excellence of the year 2025;  General Manager, Corporate  Communications  (NCDMB), Dr Obinna Ezeobi; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r …Miss Eni Olumuyiwa, her mother, Executive Vice Chairman   First Tricon  Limited, Dr (Mrs) Oluwakemi  Olumuyiwa; Mrs Patience Lun Mafe and Dr Janet Adetu.

L–R… Publisher of Energy Times, Kayode Ekundayo; District Overseer, Foursquare.New Oko-Oba, Rev Dr Adebayo Wole; Representative of the MD/CEO, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor; Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal.

L-r … Chief Technical Officer, at Aradel Holding Plc, Dr Ebenezer Ageh; Chairman PAN Holding, Dr Daere Akobo, Vice President Renaissance Africa Energy, Mr Igo Weli. all awardee.

L-r ….Chairman of the Day, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola (Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo); presenting award to  Former General Manager, at EKEDC, Rekhiat Momoh;  Chairman, Editorial Board, Energy Times, Mallam Yakubu Lawal; Emmanuel Momoh and a guest.

Cross Section of the awardee cutting the Cake, during the Energy Times Awards 2026, held at Radisson Blu, GRA, held in  Lagos on 17/4/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

One- Day public hearing on Human rights Defenders Protection Bill, 2024 , Nat’l Rights Commission Act Bill 2025 by Members House of Rep Committee on Human rights held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Urgent need for precautionary measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22 States, FCT, at Nat’l Assembly, in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, others on working visit of Royal FrieslandCampina Team to Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişHoliganbetHoliganbetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobetiptv satın alMadridbet güncel girişHoliganbetHoliganbet GirişMadridbetMadridbet girişGrandpashabet