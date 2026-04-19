April 19, 2026
Trending now

Kwankwasiyya to Atiku: Only Obi, Kwankwaso enjoy organic support

Anambra Police Arrest Fake JAMB Coordinator, Recover Examination Slips

NITDA CHARGES YOUTHS TO BUILD HOME GROWN AI SOLUTIONS

2027: Thousands defy rain to rally for Gov. Mbah’s re-election

UTME: Anambra Police arrest fake JAMB coordinator, recover 8 slips, others

Shell/NNPC, partners, delivers Landmark Geosciences Centre of Excellence at University of Lagos

Monarch hails Senator Abe’s appointment as NUPRC chairman

2027: Group settles for Obi, demands immediate resignation of INEC boss 

ADC to Tinubu: You should be scared, your battle is against suffering…

Itsekiri youths back coalition’s call to oust underperforming lawmakers

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Anambra Police Arrest Fake JAMB Coordinator, Recover Examination Slips

by Editor081

By Kasie Abone

Operatives of the IGP’s Safe School Initiative of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a male suspect, identified as Eric Nwombu, for alleged criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination materials.
The arrest, which took place on the morning of April 14, 2026, in Atani, led to the recovery of eight JAMB examination slips and an exercise book containing names and examination numbers of students; items the suspect could not satisfactorily account for.
According to the statement by Police Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police, the suspect was reported to have been collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students who visited a cyber café in Atani to check their examination centres. When questioned, he allegedly claimed to be a JAMB 2026 coordinator in the area.
However, staff of the computer centre, dissatisfied with his explanation and suspicious of his activities, alerted police operatives. On sighting the officers, the suspect reportedly attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.
Preliminary investigations have commenced, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka for further discreet investigation.
Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public examinations. He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Enugu Govt, police nab man who chopped off wife’s hand, move woman to hospital

Editor

Ondo, out of bounds to criminals, their agents-  CP

Editor

Stereotypes, misconceptions, key drivers of conflict in Nigeria as foundation holds youth peace summit in Jos

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahiscasibomJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişHoliganbetHoliganbetvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişHoliganbet Girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabet