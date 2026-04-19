Anambra 2030 Guber: Mmekwe urges Soludo on zoning principle for equity, fairness

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2030 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the Convener of ‘Anambra 2030 for Awka-North and South Governorship Mandate Demand’, Chief Michael Chukwuemeka Mmekwe has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to use his influence in All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and beyond to ensure that his successor will emerge based on the zoning principle for equity and fairness.

He reminded Soludo that such a move will cement his legacy as a leader committed to justice, inclusiveness and fairness, insisting that justice, fairness and established zoning system demand that the next governor of the state be produced from Awka North and South Federal constituency that has not enjoyed such a previlege since Adam.

He further appealed to all political parties to ensure that their candidates for the 2030 governorship election emerge strictly from Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

Speaking during a media engagement and the unveiling of the movement, Chief Mmekwe stressed that while other federal constituencies such as Idemili North and South, as well as Anaocha–Njikoka–Dunukofia, have produced governors, Awka North and South remain the only bloc yet to be given the opportunity.

He maintained that allowing Awka North and South to produce the next governor would restore balance, strengthen unity, and ensure development across the state.

He said, “A governor from Awka North and South Federal Constituency will make representation more equitable and attract greater development to the area, thereby accelerating overall progress in Anambra State.”

“If this is done, history will remember him as a man of integrity who upheld equity and gave every part of Anambra a sense of belonging,” he stated.

Chief Mmekwe, an Awka North-born, Lagos based International business man, showered glowing commendations on Governor Soludo, describing his administration as visionary, purposeful, and transformative.

He lauded the governor’s remarkable strides in infrastructure development, particularly in road construction, citing key projects such as the Isu-Aniocha–Urum–Achalla road, Amansea–Ebenebe–Ugbene–Ugbenu road with a spur to Awba Ofemili, and the iconic New Government House, popularly known as the Light House.

He noted that Soludo’s bold development agenda is rapidly redefining Anambra’s landscape, boosting connectivity, enhancing economic activities, and positioning the state for sustainable growth.

He further acknowledged the governor’s forward-thinking policies and ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening governance, improving public infrastructure, and unlocking the state’s economic potential.

Chief Mmekwe urged the governor not to relent, calling for urgent attention to critical infrastructure in Awka North, particularly roads that would connect agrarian communities to major markets and the local government headquarters in Achalla.

He listed priority projects to include the Ebenebe–Mgbakwu bypass via Radio Nigeria Purity FM, Mgbakwu Community fence–Urum–Amanuke-Amanuke Secondary School road and Amanuke–Ugbene–Ugbenu road, as well as Mgbakwu–Isu-Aniocha–Urum–Amanuke road via Isu-Aniocha Secondary School -Ekeagba Isu-Aniocha.

According to him, improving these roads would unlock the vast agricultural potential of Awka North, widely regarded as one of the food baskets of the state.

He further stressed that well-meaning and financially capable stakeholders across Awka North and South should also rise to the occasion by supporting this shared vision, through financial contributions, material resources, and strategic backing, recognising that it is a collective project for the growth and future of the people.

Chief Mmekwe also drew attention to the deteriorating state of the General Hospital in Amanuke, built in the 1980s, describing it as the only general hospital serving the area.

He appealed for its urgent transformation, alongside the upgrade of the community health centre, while also calling for immediate intervention to address severe erosion threatening the facility.

Reaffirming the position of his group, Chief Mmekwe declared that the 2030 governorship presents a historic opportunity to deepen equity, unity, and balanced development in Anambra State.

“Let zoning work. Let fairness prevail. Awka North and South have capable hands ready to lead, and this is the time to make it happen,” Mmekwe stated.

For a better society

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