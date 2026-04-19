ADC to Tinubu: You should be scared, your battle is against suffering Nigerians

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC has said that President Bola Tinubu should be afraid of a major defeat in 2027 because he would be contesting against millions of Nigerians who have faced unprecedented hardship under his government.

In a statement by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party made the remark in reaction to a statement by the President that he is not scared of the opposition, whom he mocked as holding its convention on the street.

The party, however, described the remarks as unpresidential, saying that with his utterances, the President appears preoccupied with politics even as the majority of Nigerians sink deeper into poverty and are left helpless in the hands of insurgents and kidnappers.

Abdullahi wrote: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken note of the comments made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa concerning the ADC and the state of the opposition.

“What Nigerians saw was not the confidence of a leader in control. It was the anxiety of a President increasingly disconnected from the reality of hardship, insecurity, and frustration facing millions of citizens.

“At a time when families are battling a historic cost-of-living crisis, food inflation, rising debt burdens, and collapsing purchasing power, the President chose to mock the opposition instead of addressing the suffering of Nigerians. However, even as he spoke, reports of children being abducted from examination centres were circulating. This is the reality of today’s Nigeria, insecurity spreading deeper into everyday life while the government appears distracted.

“The President should not be ridiculing the opposition. He should be deeply concerned that the majority of Nigerians have rejected his government, whose ill-conceived policies have ruined lives and destroyed livelihoods. These are the reasons he should be scared, because the people are determined to vote him out.

“We also reject the false narrative around the ADC National Convention. We did not hold our convention on the street. If that was the story supplied to the President by agents of disruption, then he has been misinformed.

“But even if any opposition party was forced to gather outside established venues, Nigerians would understand why. Under this administration, democratic space has shrunk significantly. No government before now had denied political parties fair access to public venues such as Eagle Square, a national civic ground that belongs to all Nigerians, not to any ruling party.

“The President also cannot preach separation of powers while simultaneously assuming the role of interpreter of the law, political referee, and commentator on judicial matters. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be a President and a judge at the same time.

“If this administration truly respected the separation of powers, Nigerians would not have witnessed the repeated weakening and humiliation of institutions meant to serve as checks and balances. The legislature, in particular, has too often appeared reduced to an extension of executive convenience.

“We also note the President’s recent attempt to ingratiate himself with the supporters of late President Muhammadu Buhari. After years of distancing himself from the late President and denigrating his record, blaming him for every failure of his government, it is hypocritical to suddenly make a U-turn because of the coming election. It is too late.

“The issue before the country today is simple: hardship is rising, insecurity is worsening, debt is mounting, and hope is fading. No amount of political theatre can hide that truth.”

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