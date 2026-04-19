2027: Thousands defy rain to rally for Gov. Mbah’s re-election

COSMCHUKWU, Enugu

As thousands of supporters from Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday defied a heavy downpour at the Amankanu Development Centre, Owo, to declare their unalloyed support for the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah in 2027.

The crowd, which surged for the grand finale of the inauguration of Ward and Local Government Coordinators of the Tomorrow is Here Movement across the 17 local government areas of the state, described their action as a clear demonstration of confidence in the governor’s performance across key sectors, saying Enugu State had never had it so good.

They said the tradition where each governor got eight years on the saddle would continue with Mbah, whom they said his achievements in less than three years were towering.

The supporters said their resolve was anchored on what they termed visible transformation in infrastructure, an effective security response system, education, healthcare, human capital development as well as the robust revamping of moribund assets under the present administration.

Welcoming the crowd, the Coordinator of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement, Alhaji Friday Sani Nnaji, expressed delight at the massive turnout, noting that it reflected people’s confidence in the governor’s leadership.

He urged them to sustain the support and ensure they obtained their Permanent Voter Cards to secure victory in 2027.

“There is no better alternative to Governor Mbah,” he said, assuring that the Movement would continue to mobilise support across the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, described the gathering as a consolidation of existing support rather than just an attempt to win new followers.

He noted that the administration’s projects were evident across communities, adding that the government would continue to deliver more dividends of democracy.

He expressed optimism that the governor would record even higher votes in the coming election.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Chimaobi Okorie, said the scale of infrastructure development under Mbah was unprecedented, citing the construction of roads, bridges, and other critical projects.

He described the governor as “an inspirational leader whose work had earned the trust of the people,” expressing confidence that residents would overwhelmingly reciprocate his uncommon transformation of the state in 2027.

Traditional rulers also endorsed the governor’s continuity. Chairman of Nkanu East Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Hyacinth Edeani, who spoke on behalf of the royal fathers, said the governor had exceeded expectations, noting that improved road networks had enhanced connectivity across communities. He called on residents to sustain their support.

“Before now, there was no road from this venue, Owo, to Ubahu, Amankanu, Neke, and Ikem. But today, a world class, virgin dual carriageway runs from here in Owo all the way to Neke with over 30 bridges and culverts, and it’s connecting our brothers from the northern senatorial district.

“Before now, we in this part of Nkanu East must go through Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South and Nkanu West LGA to be able to access our Council Headquarters at Amagunze. Today, we have a brand new Amechi Idodo to Amagunze road with three bridges,” Edeani added.

In the same vein, the Patron, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Abel Nwobodo said the people of the state had already resolved to back the governor’s re-election, describing him as a beacon of progress and hope.

Convener of G17 for Peter Mbah, Hon. Chinedu Mbah, as well as founder of Solidarity Alliance for Peter Mbah, Hon Paul Nnajiofor, stated that the governor’s achievements had set him apart, adding that all parts of the state had benefitted from his leadership.

According to them, although the governor’s re-election appeared certain, stakeholders would continue to mobilise support to ensure a resounding victory.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the council area, Hon. Sydney Edeh, said the governor had lived up to his promise to transform the state, urging continued support to enable him complete his development agenda.

Commending the Tomorrow Is Here leadership, Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Dr. Martin Chukwuweike, said the group is known for its grassroots mobilisation, declaring that the governor’s re-election would be a walkover and that there would be no vacancy in Lion Building in 2027.

The member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Mbah, said he was deeply impressed by the level of development across the state, noting that the governor’s projects had significantly improved the lives of the people.

Presenting gifts to the winners of the open quizzes conducted among citizens at the rally ground, the Deputy Speaker and Vice Chairman of the Movement, Hon Ezenta Ezeani, said the mammoth crowd had challenged them from the Nsukka zone to further mobilize for the re-election of the governor, stressing that it’s going to be a competition of which local government and political bloc deliver more votes to the governor.

On his part, the Convener of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement, Hon. Tony Okonkwo, expressed appreciation for the widespread support the group had received across the state during its inauguration of coordinators.

He declared that the enthusiasm shown by the people reflected their belief in the governor’s vision and performance, adding that the movement would continue to expand its reach.

Okonkwo highlighted key achievements of the administration, including extensive road construction, establishment of smart schools, upgrading of healthcare facilities, investments in security and economic growth and the revitalization of moribund industries that have continued to provide employment.

He described the projects as innovative and far-reaching, stressing that they had set a new standard for governance in the state.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of ward coordinators of the movement, who were charged to take the message of continuity to every household.

Wheelchairs as well as scholarships were also presented to persons living with disabilities from Igboeze South Local Government Area and other beneficiaries, underscoring the movement’s commitment to inclusiveness.

For a better society

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