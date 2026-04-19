2027: Group settles for Obi, demands immediate resignation of INEC boss 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group under the aegis of Peter Obi Our President (PETOOP) has thrown its weight behind Obi, urging the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the southern geopolitical zone.

PETOOP advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stop his desperate bid at all costs. Saying, “from 1960 to date, the North has ruled Nigeria more times than the South. The South has the greater claim to produce the next president.”

The group further said ADC must allow its presidential flagbearer to come from the South of Nigeria. “Failure to do so is tantamount to gifting the ruling party APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a smooth victory in 2027.”

National Converner of PETOOP, Magnus Oraka, made the declaration on Saturday at the NUJ secretary while speaking to newsmen.

Oraka stated that democracy and governance has become”comic theatre,” saying Obi is a brand if giving the opportunity lead.

The group believes Obi will change the narrative, taking into account his track record.

He also called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan to resign with immediate effect over what he described as”partisan interference in ADC affairs.”

Oraka revealed that Prof. Amupitan’s exposed tweet, “victory is sure” is a proof that INEC under his leadership cannot be trusted with the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.

“INEC has abandoned its role as an impartial umpire and has descended into open partisanship. We have the evidence,” Oraka noted.

He opined the recent involvement of INEC in the internal party affairs of the ADC is condemnable.

“By refusing to recognize the legitimate party leadership of Senator David Mark, INEC has overstepped its constitutional mandate.

“If Amupitan has any remaining sense of honour, he will step down today. If he refuses, President Tinubu must demonstrate statesmanship by removing him immediately.

“If the President fails to act, the National Assembly must invoke its constitutional powers to restore the integrity of our electoral management body.

“A partisan INEC is the death of free elections. We will not accept a situation where the umpire wears the jersey of one team.”

Oraka vowed that if the conditions given did not work, they would mobilize, and they will not rest until justice is done.

For a better society

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