Women Affairs ministry celebrates Imaan Suleiman – Ibrahim @ 46

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development joined millions of well wishers to celebrate its Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim who turned 46th years on the 19th April 2026.

The minister’s remarkable and impactful leadership since her assumption of office in the ministry has witnessed tremendous and remarkable achievements in the areas of advancing gender equality, women empowerment, child protection, and social inclusion are indeed worthy of public recognition and celebration.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Danbazau.

Furthermore, her distinguished and selfless service to humanity especially her roles as former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and as the first Female minister of State Ministry of Police Affairs, further highlight her commitment to nation building and selfless service.

The statement read, “Hajiya lmaan, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the 2026 Presidential Declaration as the Year of Families and Social Development, where the Ministry is advancing a more structured and inclusive approach to care under the 9-Pillar Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention (RHSII-) 774.

“Once again, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development proudly celebrates the Honourable Minister given the significance of the occasion of her impactful exemplary stewardship not only to Women but humanity in general.”

For a better society

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