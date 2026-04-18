Troops intercept large cache of ammunition, explosive components on Kaduna – Jos Highway

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

​In a significant breakthrough for internal security, vigilant troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE have dealt a significant blow to the logistics network of terrorist elements operating within its Joint Operations Area.

The troops deployed at Manchok and reinforced by its Special Forces Tactical Team, successfully intercepted a high-capacity shipment of heavy ammunition and suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components during a precision stop-and-search operation in Kaduna State.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh.

According to him, it occurred at approximately 11:45am on Thursday, 16 April 2026, near the Boys Science Secondary School along the Manchok-Jos road. A navy-blue Opel Wagon commercial vehicle, with registration number plate NSR 154 TA KANO, was traveling with 7 passengers on board.

Upon flagging down the vehicle, troops conducted a comprehensive search that led to the discovery of a lethal cache of ammunition hidden within the vehicle. Recovered items included 569 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft (AA) gun ammunition, several high-velocity warheads, and 189 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Furthermore, the search also yielded a collection of disused Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) handsets, which technical experts frequently identify as primary components used in the construction of remotely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices.

During the initial on-site interrogation, the driver, identified as Mr. Khalifa Bawa, attempted to distance himself from the contraband, stating that the lethal hardware was a “waybill” consignment.

Bawa alleged that the items were handed over by an anonymous source and claimed he had no contact information or identifying details for either the sender at the point of origin or the intended recipient at the destination.

Accordingly, all occupants of the Opel Wagon including the suspect, along with the seized vehicle and items are currently in custody for more rigorous forensic analysis and detailed investigation. Troops are working to trace the origin of the shipment and identify the wider network involved in this attempted transit of war materiel across state lines.

For a better society

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