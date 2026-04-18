Police bust kidnap syndicate as suspect attempt withdrawal at POS stand

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

What began as a terrifying abduction on the Warri–Sapele Road in early February has ended in the dismantling of a major criminal syndicate, thanks to a crucial mistake: one suspect’s attempt to use a victim’s ATM card.

The Delta State Police Command disclosed on Friday that a group of travellers was ambushed by armed hoodlums on 1 February 2026 at about 2000hrs near Adeje Community.

Two victims escaped and alerted security forces.

A joint operation involving the Police, Army and local vigilantes led to the safe rescue of the remaining hostages without injury.

On 4 February 2026, acting on intelligence, operatives of the Orerokpe Division, arrested Dafiaga Timothy (male) while he was attempting to withdraw cash using a victim’s bank card at a POS point in Adeje Community.

The case was promptly transferred to the CP-Special Assignment Team for deeper investigation.

The breakthrough gathered pace on 31 March 2026 with the arrest of Samuel Omonigho (male), 31, in Kokori Community, and Henry Christmas (male), 22, in Adeje Community.

Thereafter, on 5 April 2026, two more suspects were taken into custody: Ovo Wilson Junior (male), 24, alias “Sheboy”, in Mereje Community, and Emakpo Ubiaro Abel (male), 36, in Ughwagba Community.

Police revealed that Abel worked as a tricycle rider who conveyed the gang to and from their crime scenes.

In a final operation on 13 April 2026 at about 0535hrs, officers raided a hideout at Oka Junction, Agbarho, recovering a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition, plus a locally made gun with seven live cartridges.

CP Yemi Oyeniyi, the state’s Commissioner of Police, praised the seamless cooperation between security agencies and local vigilantes, adding that the syndicate has been linked to multiple kidnappings and armed robberies across Warri, Sapele, Agbarho, Ughelli, and surrounding areas.

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