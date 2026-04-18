Jukun Youth Day: Wukari traditional council honours prominent sons , daughters of Kwarrafa kingdom

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Over 100,000 residents of Wukari Local Government Area turned out to celebrate the 2026 Jukun Youth Day in Wukari.

The celebration highlighted the enduring values of Jukun culture, respect for tradition, communal harmony, leadership responsibility, and the preservation of identity.

Speakers emphasized that culture remains a powerful tool for social cohesion and conflict resolution, urging young people to embrace their heritage as a pathway to sustainable development and peaceful coexistence.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Simon Lalong, said he was deeply honoured to preside over the event, noting the longstanding ancestral ties between his people and the Jukun nation.

He described culture as a pathway to leadership and urged youths to take advantage of their heritage as a guiding force.

According to him, peace remains the bedrock of development, calling on royal stakeholders to continue promoting harmony across communities.

He further challenged the youth to reject violence, resist manipulation, and instead become champions of dialogue and unity.

In his goodwill message, the Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, commended the Jukun people for preserving their cultural identity and fostering unity across ethnic lines.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and cultural promotion, noting that sustainable development in Taraba State can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

The governor urged young people to remain law-abiding and actively contribute to the growth and stability of their communities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Jukun Youth Council, Mr. Awudu Danjuma, appreciating dignitaries, traditional rulers, and participants for making the event a success.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Jukun youths to peace, unity, and development, pledging continued collaboration with stakeholders to build a stronger and more prosperous Kwararafa Kingdom.

The 2026 Jukun Youth Day celebration, themed “Rooted in Culture, United in Diversity: Jukun Youth for Peace and Development.” The event showcased the rich heritage of the Kwararafa Kingdom, with colourful cultural displays, traditional rites, and renewed calls for unity, peace, and youth-driven development.

The conferment of the titles was graciously approved by His Majesty, Dr. Ishaku Adda Ali Matakhitswen, Aku Uka, the Paramount Ruler of Kwarrafa Kingdom.

He said that the honour is bestowed in recognition of their outstanding contributions and commitment to the development, unity, and cultural advancement of Jukun land.

The recipients and their respective titles are: Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Sani Usman (Rtd.) – ‘ATSOSHI’ of the Jukun people, Air Vice Marshal Monday Riku Morgan (Rtd.) – ‘AKII’ of the Kwararafa people, AIG Aboki Danjuma (Rtd.) – ‘KUNTSWEN’, Security Adviser to the Aku Uka, responsible for the maintenance of law, order, and traditional norms and Senator Simon Bako Lalong – ‘KWANTSU’ of the Kwararafa people. Others are, Barr. Danjuma A. Adamu – ‘NENE’ of the Jukun people, meaning the mouthpiece of the Jukun people, Rt. Hon. Mark B. Useni, Ph.D. – ‘AWE’ of the Jukun people. The last holder of this title was the late Ambassador Ladan Umar, Dr. Adi Pajo – ‘HOCHO’ of the Jukun people, Chief Dr. Iganya Joy Agene-Idoko – ‘WATSAZA’, a woman adviser to the Aku Uka on unity, peace, and development of the Kwararafa people and Mrs. Rautha Sale Awudu – ‘AYO WANDO’ of Wukari, meaning a woman of diligence and dedication.

For a better society

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