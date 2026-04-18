Formal Legal Disclaimer , Cease-And-Desist Notice

To Whom It May Concern,

I, Benny Terry Danson, of sound mind and legal capacity, do hereby issue this formal legal disclaimer and public notice.

I expressly, unequivocally, and irrevocably disclaim, renounce, and deny any and all association, affiliation, appointment, recognition, title, claim, or involvement of any kind—whether past, present, or future—with any entity, body, organization, or institution known as or operating under the names Africa Empire, United Kingdom of Atlantis, Throne of Knossos, or any related, affiliated, or derivative entities.

I further state that I have neither granted nor do I grant any authorization, consent, approval, or mandate—whether expressly or impliedly—for the use of my name, identity, likeness, signature, or personal details in connection with the issuance, publication, distribution, or circulation of any certificate, document, title, representation, or claim associated with the aforementioned entities.

Any such use, claim, representation, or documentation is false, fraudulent, misleading, unauthorized, and without my knowledge or consent. I hereby fully reject and disavow the same.

CEASE AND DESIST DEMAND

All individuals, groups, organizations, or representatives acting directly or indirectly in connection with the aforementioned entities are hereby formally instructed to:

1. Immediately cease and desist from using my name, identity, likeness, or any personal information in any form or medium.

2. Withdraw, retract, and discontinue any existing publications, documents, or representations bearing my name.

3. Refrain from any future use or implication of my involvement in any capacity whatsoever.

Failure to comply with this notice shall constitute grounds for legal action, including but not limited to claims of defamation, misrepresentation, identity misuse, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

This notice is issued without prejudice to any rights or remedies available to me, all of which are hereby expressly reserved.

For a better society

_______________________________

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