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Agriculture

Femi Oyetola initiative trains 100 youths on fishery, offers N7.5m grant

by Peter Anayo0126

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a bid to tackle unemployment and promote economic self-sufficiency, Femi Oyetola, son of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has trained 100 youths in Osun State in fishery alongside a N7.5 million business grant offer.

The 3-day training organised by Femi Oyetola Initiative was held in Iragbiji, Osun State.

It brought together participants from the 30 local government areas of the state, including the Modakeke Area Office, with a focus on strengthening agricultural productivity through fish farming.

Addressing participants, Oyetola said the programme, now in its fifth edition, marks a shift from previous interventions that centred on relief materials to a more sustainable model that empowers youths to generate income and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Oyetola who was represented by former Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Kehinde Ayantunji, noted that the initiative is also in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stressed the importance of prioritising youth development, hence the need for the initiative.

He assured that more empowerment initiatives would follow, adding that equipping young people with practical skills remains essential for long-term growth.

Traditional rulers at the event also commended the gesture, with the Olororuwo of Ororuwo, Oba Kamorudeen Adeyanju, warning against rising youth involvement in social vices and urging beneficiaries to channel their energy into productive ventures.

In the same vein, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi, represented by Chief Saheed Adeleke, encouraged participants to make effective use of the training and financial support to build sustainable businesses and create jobs.

 

For a better society

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