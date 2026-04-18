CSOs to Tinubu: Heed US Congresswoman’s warning now, remove Matawalle before it’s too late

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Security-focused civil society groups, under the umbrella of the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT), have urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack or redeploy Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, before the nation’s security apparatus is totally overwhelmed by the growing army of terrorists, bandits and other heavily armed non-state actors.

The call was made following a widely circulated assessment report on nationwide rising insecurity by the U.S. Congresswoman Kimberly Daniels.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, NCAT Convener, Barrister Marvin Ibe, said that Congresswoman Daniels “meant well for Nigeria” and the Federal Government would do well by implementing her recommendations without delay.

The CSOs reminded the government that it is not normal or encouraging to soldiers for senior military officers, including generals, and several well trained military personnel to be killed almost on a daily basis by armed non-state actors in their own country, when the nation is not at war with other adversary nations.

According to Ibe, rebuilding global confidence in Nigeria’s military has become very urgent. “Every element of suspicion should be immediately discouraged. The lives of our soldiers matter just as those of ordinary citizens,” he said.

NCAT cited persistent accusations linking Matawalle to bandits during his tenure as Zamfara State Governor and he pointed to videos where former aides allegedly testified to Matawalle’s close ties with bandits, including participation in ransom negotiations and offering lavish gifts to terrorists.

He echoed Daniels’ warning by saying that: “The greatest form of terrorism is the homegrown familiar enemies — when the people you trust to protect you work undercover with those who want to harm you.”

On that basis, the CSO coalition aligned itself fully with Daniels and called for Matawalle’s immediate sack or redeployment, arguing that the minister lacks both public confidence and the prerequisite security experience to hold top office in the Defence Ministry.

“America does not just speak; once it speaks, it acts,” Ibe said, adding, “Their boots are already on ground, and sharing this intelligence with us has helped reshape Tinubu’s security apparatus,” the coalition said.

NCAT criticised statements suggesting that only President Tinubu controls national security, stating that appointing Matawalle and other questionable persons to manage security is in itself evidence that Tinubu needs expert advice on security.

Kimberly Daniels, who chairs the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and leads African affairs in the U.S. parliament has been vocal against religious extremism in Africa.

Her recent report was copied to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, other member states, and President Tinubu.

The report asserts that the Nigerian public has lost confidence in Matawalle and recommended his removal or redeployment from the defence ministry to restore trust in Nigeria’s security leadership.

The CSOs said, “We have observed with keen interest, the accusations and counter accusations of the Honourable Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle over his relationship with bandits during his days as the executive Governor of Zamfara State.

“To an extent, videos of his former aides testified his close relationship with bandits, including negotiation for ransom payment and other gifts showered on terrorists which makes him a sympathizer.

“The sad reality is the position of Representative Kimberly Daniels, who asserts that the greatest form of terrorism is the homegrown familiar enemies, when the people you trust to protect you work undercover with those who want to harm you, it must be devastating.

“To this end, we totally align ourselves with the position of Kimberly Daniels and call for immediate sack or redeployment of Bello Matawalle from the Ministry of Defence. It is widely believed that the people no longer have confidence in him because of his past relationship with bandits and lack of prerequisite experience to manage the Nigeria Ministry of Defence.

“We understand that America does not just speak. Once it speaks, it acts. Their booths are already on the ground, and sharing this intelligence with us has helped to reshape the security apparatus of Tinubu’s administration.

“It is more saddened when individuals believed to be hired issue statements linking President Tinubu as the sole perogative for national security even when he has appointed Matawalle and others to manage the security unit, an evidence that he has no experience about defence.

“We view it as disservice for any Nigerian to go against this report as it is a unique intelligence that could reshape the entire war against terrorism and end the genocide in Nigeria. The U.S. Congresswom means well for Nigeria, and the position she has taken is commendable.

“We, as members of the National Coalition Against Terrorism, heartedly endorse the entire report of Kimberly Daniels and call on President Tinubu to act fast before it’s too late. Mr. President must wake up to this call and do the needful before the country is overrun by the enemies within.

“It is believed that security informations are leaked before execution. So, to rebuild confidence of Nigerians and the world, redeployment of Bello Matawalle to another ministry should be the least consideration by Mr. President.

“We also call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to track more terrorism financiers and prosecute them in order to discourage such evil acts.”

For a better society

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