2027: A Muslim/Christian presidential ticket for APC will fly – Hon Idimogu

As the 2027 General Election in Nigeria draws nearer, a patriotic Nigerian politician and former two term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sir. Dr. Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu, has suggested that a Muslim/Christian Presidential Ticket for his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027, will be a better choice.

Honourable Idimogu who represented Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos House, in a press statement, made it clear that even though his great party was able to use the Moslem,/Moslem ticket to win the presidency in 2023, there is need for political inclusion of another major religious group, the christians, in the calculation of the party so as to win the election in 2027.

He opined that the President should change his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and bring in a strong Christian personality from the North to fly APC flag with him in 2027.

He said that Tinubu should have a heart to heart discussion with Shettima, even giving him the privilege to select who becomes his successor.

Hon. Idimogu said, “I want to advise my President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his running mate, this time, the Vice President, I advise and I suggest strongly that for 2027, I think you should look for a very strong Christian as your Vice.

“For me, I believe that a Muslim/Christian presidential ticket will fly,” he stated.

He maintained that such a ticket will give confidence to both the Muslims and the Christians alike considering the fact that Nigeria is a secular state.

He said, “It will give Christians more confidence come 2027 Presidential Election.

“Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has done well and is still doing well, not that he is a bad person or incapable but the fact remains that Nigeria is a secular state, even though our party has used the Moslem/Moslem ticket to get to power in 2023, but you know it was a very tough and difficult decision, but I think the president should give this a thought, let us go for Moslem/Christian ticket for the next presidency,” the erudite politician stated.

He further said, “The president is a good team maker, so I would suggest and advise that he should have a tete a tete, a private talk with Shettima, his Vice, talk with him so that he will not feel disappointed or maligned. Two of them should have heart to heart talk, for the interest of the party, they may even give him the opportunity to nominate a very strong Christian from the North that he thinks that has weight politically.

“It is also expected that we need global support, from international bodies, countries, even from US, we need their support.

“The president, please, think about it. I think, for me, it is the best.

“However, you know better, but I will suggest strongly, think about it, and carry Shettima, your Vice President along so that he can stay with the party, he can work for the party, and there will be no acrimony, in good faith, everything will work well. I believe so. I am hopeful our dear president will return in 2027, our party will win, Asiwaju is strong, and God will bless Nigeria,” he stated

Meanwhile, Hon Idimogu recently also urged the former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said aligning with Tinubu would offer Obi a better path to achieve his political ambitions, noting that the President rewards loyalty and support. He added that Tinubu values those who stand by him. He said that such an alliance could benefit Obi in the long term.

“Obi should reconsider his alliance with ADC and work with President Tinubu. President Tinubu’s re-election is almost a done deal.”

He urged Obi to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, stating that: “it is clear ADC cannot unseat Tinubu.

“It is not possible to remove Tinubu in the current reality. Obi should meet Tinubu and reach a future agreement.

“Politics is about calculated alliances. ADC cannot outsmart Tinubu to win. The President appreciates loyalty and rewards supporters,” Idimogu said.

The political icon who is the Deputy Apex leader of Igbos in APC in Lagos, maintained that defeating Tinubu in 2027 would be extremely difficult for Obi, regardless of his political platform.

Idimogu urged Obi to prioritise strategic decisions over personal ambition, stressing that collaboration with the incumbent could open future opportunities.

Idimogu also encouraged Southern leaders to unite behind Tinubu’s second-term bid, warning that multiple candidates could split votes and weaken the region.

For him, zoning and political balance were vital to national stability, urging the South to consolidate power by supporting Tinubu.

Idimogu said, “The South must remain united. Supporting Tinubu will strengthen the region’s position and ensure continuity and stability,” he said.

The lawmaker added that l Obi’s involvement in opposition coalition politics, including his reported ADC alignment, might not deliver electoral success.

Idimogu maintained that Obi should align with Tinubu to secure future political relevance rather than pursue a difficult electoral path.

Idimogu, while acknowledging Obi’s right to contest, he advised Igbo leaders to consider long-term regional benefits and support Tinubu.

He added that while opposition is vital in democracy, unity among Southern leaders should take precedence before the 2027 elections.

Idimogu expressed confidence that broad support for Tinubu across regions would secure victory and promote national cohesion.

As it stands, Obi and other opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have adopted ADC to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

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