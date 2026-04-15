Saidu Mohammed advocates phased fuel harmonisation for Africa at ARDA Week 2026

L–R: Farid Ghezali, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization; Marie-Josephine Sidibé, President of the African Refiners and Distributors Association; and Saidu Mohammed, Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, during proceedings at ARDA Week 2026, currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa: Engr. Saidu Mohammed, Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, has called for a pragmatic, phased approach to fuel specification harmonisation across Africa, cautioning against rigid targets that do not reflect market realities.

Speaking at the panel session, “Policy Pathways to Fuel Specification Harmonisation: Regulation, Progress, and Ambition,” during African Refiners and Distributors Association Week 2026 in Cape Town, Mohammed said while harmonisation remains a strategic continental goal, a “one-size-fits-all” framework is impractical given disparities in regulatory capacity, infrastructure, and refining capabilities across African countries.

He advocated a step-by-step alignment model that allows countries to transition at a pace consistent with domestic realities, without disrupting supply chains or imposing additional cost pressures on consumers.

“Harmonisation must be pragmatic and context-driven. We must align ambition with execution realities,” he stated.

Mohammed highlighted Nigeria’s regulatory direction under the NMDPRA, noting ongoing efforts to tighten fuel quality standards while preserving supply stability and market efficiency. He emphasised that effective regulation must balance environmental objectives with affordability and energy access, particularly in developing markets.

He identified key enablers for successful harmonisation to include stronger inter-regulatory collaboration, policy clarity and consistency, sustained investment in refining and distribution infrastructure, and realistic transition timelines.

According to him, improved alignment of fuel specifications will help reduce market distortions, curb cross-border arbitrage, and enhance regional trade, while supporting the gradual transition to cleaner fuels across the continent.

Mohammed also pointed to growing refining capacity in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, as a critical factor in advancing harmonisation efforts and reducing reliance on imported petroleum products.

ARDA Week 2026, marking two decades of Africa’s downstream industry coordination, convened regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders to examine pathways for a more integrated and resilient energy market.

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