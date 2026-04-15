Public hearing with stakeholders on House of Reps Committee to probes $460m CCTV surveillance project in FCT held in Abuja

Ad-hoc Chairman, Hon Donald Ojogo, right with other members of the House of Representatives Committee to probe the $460 million closed-circuit television [CCTV] surveillance project in the Capital Territory (FCT) has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend any further distribution to ZTE. Corporation pending satisfactory explanation on execution of contract, during the public hearing with the stakeholders held in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2