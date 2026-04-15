NIMENA to host Global Innovation Night in Singapore, spotlights Nigerian startups

The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has announced plans to host a major international event aimed at promoting Nigerian innovation in the global maritime and energy sectors.

The event, titled “NIMENA Innovation Night,” is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2026, in Singapore. It is expected to attract global venture capitalists, technology investors, maritime industry leaders, policymakers, and high-growth startups from across the world.

According to a statement issued by the institution, the event will serve as a strategic platform to showcase innovative Nigerian startups operating in the marine, offshore, and energy sectors, while facilitating direct engagement with international investors. It is also designed to promote cross-border partnerships, technology transfer, and strengthen Nigeria’s footprint in the global blue economy ecosystem.

Speaking on the initiative, NIMENA National Chairman, Engr. Dr. Eferebo I. Sylvanus described the event as a pivotal moment for the country’s maritime and energy industries. He noted that the programme is part of a broader effort to transition Nigeria from a resource-dependent economy to one driven by innovation and technology.

“This event represents a defining moment for Nigeria’s maritime and energy sectors. We are building a global bridge that connects Nigerian innovation to international capital, technology, and opportunity,” he said.

The Innovation Night aligns with the Federal Government’s agenda to develop a sustainable blue economy, with expected outcomes including increased foreign direct investment, job creation, and the promotion of indigenous technological solutions.

NIMENA also disclosed that key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Nigerian Society of Engineers, chambers of commerce, and the Nigerian High Commission in Singapore, have been invited to participate in the event.

The institution expressed optimism that the gathering would catalyze long-term collaborations capable of accelerating growth in Nigeria’s maritime and energy innovation ecosystem.

NIMENA is Nigeria’s leading professional body dedicated to advancing marine engineering, naval architecture, and maritime innovation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2