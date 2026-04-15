Nat’l Assembly Joint Committee on Nat’l Planning ,Economic Affairs /Dev. held in Abuja

From left …Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon Adegboyega Isiaka. And Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen Abubakar Baguda, during the National Assembly Joint Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs. /Development. Held in Abuja.

From left …Chairman House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development Hon Adegboyega Isiaka, Chairman House Committee on Agricultural College and Institutions.Hon Abiodun Akinlola and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite. During the National Assembly Joint Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs. /Development. Held in Abuja.

From left …Chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development. Hon. Adegboyega Isiaka, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs. Senator. Musa Mustapha, Representative of Vice President/Special Budget and Economic Planning / Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen Abubakar Baguda, during the National Assembly Joint Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs. /Development. Held in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

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