Jilli airstrike axis designated high-risk zone – FG

.Condoles with families of civilian casualties

The Federal Government says Jilli axis where the Nigerian Air Force carried out a precision counter-terrorism strike has been designated a high-risk zone with clear security advisories restricting civilian presence.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Idris extended the government’s deepest condolences to the families of those affected, and sympathised with the injured.

According to him, every Nigerian life is sacred, and any loss of life is deeply regretted.

“On April 11, 2026, the Nigerian Air Force, under Operation HADIN KAI, carried out a precision counter-terrorism strike on confirmed terrorist targets in the Jilli axis, Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The Federal Government reiterates that this was a deliberate, intelligence-led operation, not an indiscriminate attack, conducted in one of the most active insurgent corridors in the North-East.

“The area had been designated a high-risk zone with clear security advisories restricting civilian presence.

“The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the families of those affected and sympathises with the injured. Every Nigerian life is sacred, and any loss of civilian life is deeply regretted.”

The minister said the operation followed sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

“The Jilli axis, locally known as “Kasu Daulaye” (the terrorists’ market), has long functioned as an insurgent-controlled enclave.

“Intelligence confirmed that Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives used the area to collect levies, procure supplies, and coordinate attacks.

“This assessment was reinforced on April 12, when troops apprehended a 15-year-old ISWAP courier, Tijjani, in Ngamdu.

“He admitted to moving funds and logistics between Jilli and other locations, highlighting the depth of terrorist activity in the area and the exploitation of civilians, including minors.”

The minister said Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State also confirmed that Jilli and Gazabure markets had been officially closed five years ago due to insurgent control.

He said that Zulum described the area as a known hub for terrorist operations.

“This aligns with intelligence that informed the strike.

“The Bindul–Jilli axis has consistently been identified as a major terrorist corridor.

“In January, troops suffered casualties from an IED attack along the route, while coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheikh on April 9 were linked to the same network.”

The minister said the April 11 strike followed weeks of surveillance in response to escalating threats.

“After a rigorous targeting process, the Nigerian Air Force, working with the Nigerian Army, confirmed the presence of terrorist elements and executed the strike to disrupt supply lines and degrade insurgent capacity.”

He said the Federal Government had ordered a full and independent investigation into the incident.

According to him, this will review intelligence, targeting, and execution, and we will address any gaps and ensure accountability where needed.

“The protection of civilian lives remains a core obligation of the Armed Forces.

“The government is working with the Borno and Yobe State governments, as well as NEMA and SEMA, to provide humanitarian support to affected families.

“Operational safeguards will also be strengthened.”

The minister urged civilians to strictly observe security advisories, avoid restricted zones, and cooperate with security agencies.

He said that public cooperation was essential in conflict areas.

“The Federal Government calls on the media to act with responsibility in reporting security matters.

“In times of crisis, unverified reporting can mislead the public, embolden terrorists, and undermine national efforts.”

According to Idris, press freedom must be matched with responsibility.

He said that the public deserved verified and accurate information, especially on matters of national security.

“Nigeria continues to demonstrate its commitment to defeating terrorism through concrete action.

“The Attorney General of the Federation recently disclosed that 386 convictions were secured from 508 terrorism-related cases in a landmark trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The convictions, involving Boko Haram and ISWAP suspects, included sentences up to life imprisonment, with offenders found guilty of providing material support to insurgents,” he said.

Idris said that observers from Amnesty International, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the National Human Rights Commission monitored the trials.

He said that the government had also published a list of 48 individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing, reinforcing that there is no safe haven for those who support terrorism.

The minister said the Federal Government remained resolute in its commitment to defeating terrorism and banditry.

According to him, it will not allow the exploitation of tragic incidents to weaken national resolve or undermine the mission of the Armed Forces.

“The government remains committed to greater precision, accountability, and sustained action until lasting peace is achieved.”

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