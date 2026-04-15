Ahead of 2027: APC chairman warns against alleged efforts to hijack party from foundation members by defectors

. Says APC tolerating Wike based on agreement with PDP

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has explained that the party has continued to tolerate, accommodate and work closely with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, despite differences between them because of the existing agreement between the ruling party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prof. Yilwatda stated that Wike has not formally decamped to the APC but was rather honouring a working relationship, which the party entered with the PDP after the minister wrote and obtained permission from his party to serve in the ruling APC.

The National Chairman made these remarks while answering questions from newsmen after meeting with APC stakeholders following disputes arising from ongoing congresses of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory.

He decried the conflict of interests between foundation members of the party in the FCT and defectors from the PDP, who were accused of trying to hijack the APC, warning the founding party members not to abandon the APC to defectors from other parties due to pressure.

Earlier, Prof. Yilwatda disclosed that over N250 million has been set aside for the ward and state congresses in the FCT and he appealed to the stakeholders to put aside tribal, religious, ethnic and other divisive sentiments and unite as the APC plans ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There must be harmony in decision making processes in the sharing of elective and appointive positions to ensure balance and to give everyone a sense of belonging in the APC,” he remarked and advised that all the tribes should be accommodated through a process that encourages inclusiveness, diversity, tolerance and love based on shared commitment for the success of the party in the next elections.

Those who attended the meeting included serving and former party leaders, past National Assembly members, especially former senators, and the first indigenous Minister of Special Duties, Chief Zephaniah Jisalo, among others.

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