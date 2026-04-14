Shettima visits Kebbi, condoles families of fallen heroes, late Speaker

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to Kebbi following recent killings in parts of the state and the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Usman-Zuru.

Shettima, who visited the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, conveyed the sympathy of President Bola Tinubu to Gov. Nasir Idris, the families of the slain security personnel, and the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Speaker died on April 6, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, after a prolonged illness.

Speaking during the visit, the vice president said he was in the state at the instance of President Tinubu to commiserate with the government and people of Kebbi over the tragic incidents.

“We are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to express our profound condolences to the families of the gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, as well as over the death of the Speaker.

“The attacks on communities in Shanga Local Government Area and the loss of our gallant soldiers in Giron Masa are deeply painful.

“We are here to condole with you, the people of Kebbi, and the security agencies in the state. Our hearts are with you,” he said.

Shettima said the Federal Government delegation included the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, to ensure adequate support for communities displaced by the attacks.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families, as well as the state government, to bear the losses.

The vice president also commended the Kebbi Government for its efforts in education, infrastructure, and inclusive governance, noting that the state remained dear to the federal government.

Responding, Idris thanked President Tinubu for the condolence visit, describing it as a strong demonstration of concern and solidarity with the people of the state.

“We are grateful for this visit. It shows that Mr President shares our grief and stands with us at this difficult time,” the governor said.

Idris disclosed that about 11 persons, including security personnel, were killed in an ambush while responding to a distress call in Shanga LGA.

He, however, commended security agencies for their prompt response to distress situations across the state.

On the death of the Speaker, the governor said the state government did its best to ensure that he received adequate medical attention, but ultimately submitted to the will of Allah (SWT).

He further told the vice president that the state government had donated N100 million to support persons displaced by banditry, and N60 million to families of fallen security personnel.

Also speaking, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu, commended the governor for his sustained support to families of victims and affected communities in the emirate.

NAN reports that the vice president was accompanied on the visit by the NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan; and the Special Adviser on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Umar-Modibbo, among other dignitaries.

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