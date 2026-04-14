PDP Crisis: Supreme Court fix date for judgement over leadership dispute

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed April 22, 2026, to hear two appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki, in a major development in the party’s lingering leadership crisis.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Mohammed Garba, fixed the date on Tuesday while ruling on applications brought before it.

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