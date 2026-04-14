Osun 2026: Oyebamiji, deputy visit Ooni, seek monarch’s blessing ahead of campaign kick-off

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to seek royal blessings ahead of the official commencement of his 2026 campaign.

Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, was accompanied by his running mate, Kayode Adereti, alongside the Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, party leaders, loyalists, and supporters during the visit to the revered Ile Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebamiji commended the Ooni for his sustained efforts in promoting Yoruba unity and preserving cultural heritage.

He disclosed that the visit was in line with the advice of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who encouraged him to seek royal blessings before launching his campaign.

According to Oyebamiji, the President underscored the historical significance of Ile-Ife as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, recalling that notable leaders, including the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, had in the past sought ancestral blessings which contributed to their successes.

“I told Mr President that I would visit your palace to seek your blessings before flagging off our campaign, and he urged me to do so,” Oyebamiji stated.

Oyebamiji assured the monarch and the people of Ile-Ife of his commitment to good governance, promising not to betray public trust if elected, pledging to prioritise the development of Ile-Ife and Osun State.

“We are here for your royal blessings and support. Ile-Ife remains the source of our tradition, and its backing is crucial.

I assure you of inclusive development across Osun,” he added.

In his response, the Ooni commended Oyebamiji for demonstrating humility, discipline, and respect for traditional institutions, describing such attributes as vital for effective leadership.

The monarch stressed the need for unity among political actors, noting that leadership requires service and sacrifice.

While reaffirming the neutrality of traditional institutions in partisan politics, he urged politicians to embrace peace and reconciliation.

“An Oba is not a politician; we belong to everyone. Unity must prevail over division.

Those aggrieved within your ranks should be reconciled. After receiving blessings, it is important to justify them with good deeds,” the Ooni advised.

The royal father thereafter offered special ancestral prayers for Oyebamiji, seeking divine guidance, wisdom, and success for him as preparations intensify for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

For a better society

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