Insecurity: Osun ALGON donates 300 motorcycles to security agencies

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, on Tuesday, distributed no fewer than 300 motorcycles to enhance security in the state.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, held at the state Police Command, Osun ALGON chairman, Abiodun Idowu, stated that the donation is aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of security personnel, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

He added that the initiative will strengthen community policing and ensure that no part of our state is left vulnerable.

He stressed that the distribution includes the Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Civil Defense, Vigilante, hunters, and local/community security agencies.

He said, “The motorcycles we are distributing today will enhance mobility, improve response time, and enable our security agencies to access difficult terrains, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening community policing and ensuring that no part of our state is left vulnerable.

“I wish to commend the dedication and sacrifices of our security personnel.

Your courage, resilience, and commitment to duty continue to inspire confidence among our citizens.

We recognize the risks you take daily, and today’s gesture is a token of our appreciation and support for your invaluable service.”

He however, lauded President Bola Tinubu for granting financial autonomy, noting that such an initiative would have been impossible if not for LG autonomy.

“The provision of these motorcycles is therefore not only a security intervention but also a practical demonstration of the effectiveness of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

“Your support underscores the power of collaboration in addressing societal challenges.

We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing the struggle for the actualization of Local Government autonomy.

Today, we are witnessing some of the fruits it is bringing forth in the development of our communities”, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, while lauding the ALGON for what he described as “thoughtful and impactful intervention,” assured the judicious use of the motorcycles.

He said, “On behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, the IGP, and other security agencies present here, I sincerely thank ALGON for this thoughtful, impactful intervention. Be assured that this motorcycle will be used judiciously.

Finally, I wish to thank President Bola Tinubu GCFR, for making this laudable gesture a reality by giving all the LG their autonomy.”

For a better society

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