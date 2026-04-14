Guinness Nigeria crosses N1trn market capitalisation on NGX

Guinness Nigeria Plc has surpassed the N1 trillion market capitalisation mark on the Nigerian Exchange Group, reflecting strong investor confidence and sustained growth momentum.

This was contained in a statement by the company on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. stands at N131.608 trillion.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at about N1.01 trillion as of April 10, while its enterprise value rose to approximately N1.05 trillion.

This indicates a significant re-rating driven by improved business fundamentals.

Data from the exchange showed that Guinness Nigeria’s share price closed at N462.90 on April 12, extending an 18-month rally that had boosted shareholder value and reinforced confidence in its strategic direction.

The firm’s audited financial results for the 18-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, underscored its improved performance, with revenue of N730.80 billion.

Gross profit grew by 152 per cent to N230.5 billion, reflecting stronger margins and operational efficiency.

The company also returned to profitability, posting a net profit after tax of N41.16 billion, compared to a loss recorded in the previous period.

The results followed a transition to a new financial year-end of Dec. 31 and marked the first full audited reporting cycle under its current ownership structure.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of the Board, Prof Fabian Ajogwu, described the milestone as a validation of the company’s strategic direction.

“This is a defining moment for Guinness Nigeria. Crossing the N1 trillion market capitalisation thresholds reflects the resilience of our business, strength of our brands, and renewed investor confidence in our long-term prospects,” he said.

Ajogwu reaffirmed the company’s commitment to corporate governance, sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

He said over the period, the company had driven performance through revenue growth, portfolio optimisation, cost discipline, and expanded route-to-market capabilities.

“These efforts have been complemented by a sharpened focus on innovation, premiumisation, and consumer-centric strategies, reinforcing our leadership in Nigeria’s beverage alcohol sector.

“Guinness Nigeria has also continued to strengthen its balance sheet, embed sustainability into its operations, and uphold strong corporate governance standards.

“We are also maintaining our commitment to responsible consumption and positive community impact.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on accelerating growth through consumer obsession, portfolio expansion, and continued innovation, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and shareholder returns,” he said.

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