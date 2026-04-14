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Enugu targets 3,000 rural beneficiaries as NG-CARES intervention expands

Champion Newspapers LTD
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Enugu targets 3,000 rural beneficiaries as NG-CARES intervention expands

by Peter Anayo0217

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Government has rolled out a new phase of its social intervention programme under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), targeting no fewer than 3,000 beneficiaries across rural communities in the state.

The initiative, driven by the State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), is designed to improve living conditions at the grassroots through targeted interventions in water supply, sanitation, and small-scale enterprise support, in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to inclusive development.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the programme was a direct response to prevailing economic realities impacting rural households, stressing that the administration remained deliberate about cushioning hardship and expanding opportunities at the community level.

He explained that the intervention would provide solar-powered water facilities to boost access to clean water, construct hygienic sanitation systems, and deliver financial and material support to enhance livelihoods, adding that community participation would be central to identifying needs and ensuring effective project execution.

Also speaking, the General Manager of CSDA, Mr. Monday Diamond Ani, disclosed that thousands of beneficiaries would receive tools to strengthen their income-generating activities, including Point of Sale (POS) machines and vocational equipment for trades such as tailoring, grinding, and hairdressing.

Ani emphasised that beneficiary selection would follow a transparent, data-driven process involving community inputs and the state’s social register, assuring that the programme would remain free from political interference, while robust monitoring mechanisms would be deployed to track utilisation and impact.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, expressed optimism that the initiative would deliver tangible improvements in rural livelihoods, pledging the full support of local authorities to ensure smooth implementation.

The programme will be implemented in phases, beginning with sensitisation and beneficiary selection, followed by distribution of support items and continuous monitoring to sustain impact.

 

For a better society

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