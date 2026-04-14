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Anambra State Police Command deploy 60 safe school operatives for JAMB EXAMS

by Peter Anayo0163

 

KASIE ABONE

 

Ahead of 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations which holds across the federation from April 15 to 26, Anambra State Police Command has announced the deployment of sixty Safe School Operatives across designated centres in the state.

The announcement which was contained in a statement released by Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that operatives, stationed within the eight Police Area Commands in the state will monitor the conduct of the examinations to ensure safety, security, and orderliness throughout the exercise.

According to the Command, the deployment which will be coordinated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Harrison Oruruo forms part of the Command’s proactive measures under the Safe School Initiative.

The initiative, he stated, was designed to provide a secure environment for candidates, invigilators, and examination officials, while also preventing malpractice, disruptions, and any form of security breach.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property and called on candidates and other stakeholders to remain law-abiding and cooperate fully with security personnel on duty.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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