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ADC leadership tussle: Supreme Court fixes April 22 for accelerated hearing

by Peter Anayo0144

The Supreme Court has fixed April 22 for the hearing of an appeal filed by David Mark, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), against a suit filed by Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman of the party.

Justice Lawal Garba who led the five-member panel of Justices, fixed the date after processes were adopted by all parties involved.

In the appeal marked SC/CV/180/2026, the ex-Senate President is asking the court to grant an order staying the execution of the court of appeal’s ruling delivered on March 12.

Mark’s appeal is against the March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the ex-Senate President’s appeal in relation to the ongoing leadership dispute in the party.

Mark had appealed a September 4, 2025 ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja that refused to grant some injunctive reliefs contained in an ex-parte application filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a chieftain of the party.

In its judgment in the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/145/2026, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, upheld the objection raised by Gombe, through his team of lawyers led by Luka Musa Haruna (SAN), that the appeal was incompetent and that it was based on issues not reflected in the ruling of the trial court.

 

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