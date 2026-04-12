United Kingdom of Atlantis issues general circular on Legitimacy , ATC empowerment liaison offices

11th April, 2026 – The Ministry of Information and Culture of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) has released an official General Circular addressing public narratives questioning the legitimacy of UKA as a sovereign nation.

The UKA government affirms that the United Kingdom of Atlantis is a fully legitimate and sovereign Nation. The government has established physical offices that host its ATC Project and Programs. These offices serve as official Empowerment Liaison and Service Centers to the public.

Key Points from the Circular:

– The UKA distances itself from suggestions that it is not a legitimate or operating Nation.

– The government emphasizes its sovereignty and legitimacy.

– ATC Empowerment Liaison Offices act as official service centers for public engagement.

Official ATC Empowerment Liaison Offices Worldwide:

•Pakistan: 672-Umer Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +923214414915

* Thailand (Asian Official UKA Liaison Office): 45/210 Moo 5, Suan Luang Subdistrict, Krathum Baen District, Samut Sakhon Province, Thailand 74110

Tel: +66 646470024

•Malaysia: No. 16, LEP 6/30, PARAGON 150, Taman Lestari Putra, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia

Tel: +6015 3120002

* Vietnam: 14-16-18 Hoang Viet Street, Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Tel: +84909081405

* Zambia: Jesmondine 13, Central Street, Marshland, Lusaka, Zambia

Tel: +260771715638

•Canada Office:

– Address: 11-36 Child Street, Coaticook, Quebec, Canada J1A2B1.

– Contact person: Eric Lamoureux.

– Tel: +13673213390.

•India Office:

– Address: 411/A, “Shridhan”, in front of Aawishkar Photo Studio, Markandi-Chiplun, Dist-Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India 415605.

– Tel: +917741990909.

Official Email*: info@ukagovcountry.org.

DESCRIPTION:

All offices function as information and service centers for citizens, non‑citizens, and partners of UKA, expressing appreciation for trust and commitment to the United Kingdom of Atlantis and its projects.

The UKA government invites the public, citizens, and followers to recognize its legitimacy and engage with its Empowerment Liaison Offices for official services and programs.

Signed by;

Minister of Humanitarian, Culture and Kingdom Affair, United Kingdom of Atlantis.

For a better society

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