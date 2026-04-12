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Service of Songs, Night of Tributes for Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo , died at 88 years held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0109

L-r …Son, Mr Segun Falomo, Brother Mr Gbeyega Fatimilehin and Mrs Moji Olutimilehin.

L-r …Chairman of Troyka. Biodun Shobanjo, Former Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, Chief John Odeyemi, Chairman, Larfage Africa Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r… Nigerian industrialist and the Aare of Lagos, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, with his son, Mr Usman Okoya.

Provost Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos ( Anglican Communion ) Revd Segun Ladeinde (middle) with other Priests at the service of Songs.

Cross Section of the Island Club Lagos, paying their Last respect to their past Chairman and Trustee, Sir Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo, during the Funeral Service of Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo held in Lagos on 7/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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