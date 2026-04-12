Police launch manhunt for killers of Imo traditional ruler

The Police Command in Imo has launched a manhunt for the killers of Eze Paulinus Ekwueme, the traditional ruler of Ochia Autonomous Community, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Ekwueme was attacked and killed by the armed hoodlums on Friday, at Assa community on Asa Awara Road, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

Okoye stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Audu Bosso, had deployed the command’s tactical units, in synergy with other security agencies, to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly attack.

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“‎The deployment followed a distress report received from Ohaji Police Division on April 10, at about 1630hrs, indicating that armed assailants attacked Ekwueme along Asa Awara Road.

“Regrettably, the attack led to the death of the monarch, Ekwueme, the Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, alongside five other yet-to-be-identified victims,” he stated.

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‎Okoye stated that the dispatched tactical teams recovered the burnt corpses of the deceased.

According to him, the remains have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), Owerri, for preservation and autopsy.

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“‎Consequently, the command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident, while intensive operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover any weapons in their possession.

Okoye said that adequate security measures had also been placed to forestall any future occurrence of such a tragic incident in the area and its environs,” he stated.

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‎The spokesman further disclosed that Bosso and his management team later embarked on an on-the-spot assessment and confidence-building visit to Ochia community to reassure residents of enhanced sustained security.

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‎”The Commissioner sympathised with the family of the late traditional ruler and other deceased victims, and assured residents that the command remains fully committed to sustaining peace and security in the state.

“In no distant time, the perpetrators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

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‎Okoye urged members of the public to volunteer credible information that would aid the command’s ongoing investigation.

He urged them to report to the nearest Police Station or contact the command through 08034773600 and 08148024755.

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