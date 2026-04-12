PETAN begins new leadership era, charges executives to deepen Local Content Drive

From Left: Sir. Okezie Akwiwu, Dr. Joan Faluyi, Engr. Obi Uzu, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, Mr. Shawley Coker, Dr. Trevor Ajayi, Dr. Ibilola Amao, Mr. Bolaji Ososami and Dr. Okey Ukaegbu.

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) on Friday inaugurated a new Executive Committee, setting the stage for renewed advocacy for indigenous capacity and stronger local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, marked a formal leadership transition for the umbrella body of indigenous oil and gas service companies.

The oath of office was administered by Dr. Trevor Ajayi, a member of PETAN’s Board of Trustees, in the presence of Mr. Shawley Coker, who represented the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The newly inaugurated executives are Engr. Wole Ogunsanya as Chairman, Obi Uzu as Vice Chairman, Eloka Ejeh as Secretary, Wale Adelaja- Assistant Secretary, Bolaji Ososami as Financial Secretary, Okezie Akiwiwu as Treasurer, Okey Ukaegbu as Conference Chairman, Joan Faluyi as Publicity Secretary, and Ibilola Amao as Ex-Officio.

Addressing members after the inauguration, Ogunsanya said PETAN would continue to position Nigerian indigenous firms as key players in the global energy space, despite prevailing uncertainties in the industry.

“Our participation at OTC has always been a statement of intent — despite global uncertainty, PETAN continues to show up in full strength because we believe Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas companies must remain visible on the world stage. This year’s OTC in May will be no different,” he said.

Ogunsanya also highlighted PETAN’s growing continental influence through the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC), saying the event had evolved into a major African platform for energy dialogue.

“SAIPEC has grown beyond a Nigerian event. This year, we welcomed delegates from across Africa, and that is a testament to the relevance of what PETAN is building. We are not just advocating for local content in Nigeria — we are leading the conversation across the continent,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Coker urged the new leadership to remain committed to the association’s core mission of promoting genuine indigenous capacity and protecting the integrity of the local content agenda.

He challenged the executives to serve selflessly, eliminate “briefcase companies” from the industry, and act as a strong voice for smaller players in the sector.

Coker also stressed the need for deeper indigenous participation under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, calling on Nigerian companies to continue investing, expanding opportunities, and driving sectoral growth.

The Board of Trustees commended Ogunsanya’s leadership over the past two years, citing his contributions to PETAN’s growth and expressing confidence in the association’s future under the new executive team.

With the new leadership now in place, PETAN is expected to intensify its push for local content development, capacity building, and greater indigenous participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

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