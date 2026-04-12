Patience Jonathan, 15 others admitted to Knighthood of Saint Paul, in Bayelsa

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Former first lady Patience Jonathan 15 others admitted to Knighthood of Saint Paul (KSP) of the Diocese of Ogbia (Anglican Communion).

The admission took place on sunday, at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Emeyal 2., in Ogbia local government of Bayelsa.

Our correspondent reports that those admitted into the Knighthood are Dame Patience Jonathan, Hon. Eddi Orubo, All Progressive Congress (APC) secretary, chief Bright Ogbuku, elder brother Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Boss, his wife Damini Ogbuku, amongst others.

In her address, Patience Jonathan, commended her husband Goodluck Jonathan, who she said has been supportive to her in the Christian race.

She appreciated her fellow Knights both old and new her, as she has been transferred her Knighthood from Aba Diocese to Ogbia Diocese.

According to her, I want to thank God and the holy spirit for given me the grace to serve the church and the people.

“I express my gratitude for the transfer of my Knighthood from Aba to my home town Ogbia.

“Knighthood is a call to service, I promised live by example as the responsibility been place on me more, she said.

She urged her fellow Knights to always take pride in doing the things of God, because it pays to worship him and keep his commandments, and to leave by example no matter the situation they found themselves.

On his part, former president Goodluck Jonathan, commended all those who came to honour his wife and others in there admission into the Knighthood of Saint Luke.

He charged them not to take it for granted, saying knights are given to those who are responsible and are defenders of justice.

According to him,two things missing are justice and honesty, those are lacking in the society, lack of justice is one of the main issue in Nigeria.

Jonathan said when justice and honesty is lacking the society can not make any progress, even as a democracy.