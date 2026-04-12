NUPENG set for leadership transition, Oladiti to succeed Akporeha as President exits

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has concluded arrangements, to elect Comrade Salimon Akanni Oladiti as its new President.

The epoch-making ceremony is scheduled to on April 24, 2026.

This is coming on the hills of the announcement by the incumbent President of NUPENG, Comrade William Akporeha, of his exit at the weekend,while speaking at the Quaterly National Executive Council meeting of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch, PTD-NUPENG,held in Warri,Delta State.

Oladiti former Chairman of the PTD-NUPENG and current National Trustee of the Union,will be named the new NUPENG President during an election scheduled to hold in Lagos.

His emergence will mark a historical milestone.It will be the first time that a member of the PTD branch of NUPENG would become President.

At the meeting, the Zonal Chairman of the PTD-NUPENG, Port Harcourt,Comrade Joseph Okafor, moved the motion for the unanimous ratification of Comrade Oladiti for the office of President of NUPENG and was seconded by Comrade Adekunle Akinlaja of the Lagos Zone.

In his speech, Akporeha praised members of the PTD branch who stood by him during his eight-year tenure.

He emphasized that his support for a member of the Tanker Drivers Branch to succeed him as NUPENG President, was borne out of conviction, noting that he needed to reward their loyalty and confidence in his leadership.

Akporeha said :”Eight years ago, you stood by me in this same room.You didn’t only stand by me,you supported me. When things were tough,you were there through all the challenges.

“I want to appreciate all of you. If I stand to support one of your own as President, I have no apology. If I had done anything otherwise, my conscience would have troubled me. God used you to install me”.

Share to