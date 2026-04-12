Ikwuano/Umuahia leaders back Alex Chioma Otti for second term, declare ‘No Vacancy’ in Abia govt house

A strong political endorsement for Alex Chioma Otti dominated a grand reception in Umuahia as leaders and residents of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency openly declared support for the governor’s second term, insisting “there is no vacancy” in Abia Government House.

Chairman of the occasion, Chibuzo Raphael Opoko, made the declaration on Friday while addressing a large gathering held in honour of Governor Otti, praising what he described as the governor’s transformative leadership and rapid infrastructural renewal across the state.

Opoko said Otti’s administration had, within a short period, restored public confidence in governance through road construction, healthcare upgrades, education reforms and erosion control projects.

“We are stating categorically that there is no vacancy in the governorship seat of Abia State,” the archbishop declared, drawing loud applause from attendees. “We all need you to continue the good and legacy works you are bequeathing to our dear state.”

The cleric said Otti’s leadership had brought “stability, progress and renewed dignity” to Abia, adding that the governor’s style of governance had rekindled hope among citizens at home and in the diaspora.

He highlighted the administration’s free education policy for primary and secondary school students, the recruitment of more than 5,000 teachers, and plans to employ an additional 4,000, describing the moves as “epoch-making.”

Opoko also commended improvements in the health sector, especially the upgrade of Amachara Medical Centre and Abia State Specialist Hospital, as well as the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres across the state.

On infrastructure, he cited the reconstruction of roads across Abia, the facelift of Aba, the rehabilitation of Omenuko Bridge, the retrofitting of the International Conference Centre Umuahia, Michael Okpara Auditorium and the old state secretariat, as well as major road and drainage projects in Umuahia and surrounding communities.

He further praised the state government’s erosion control interventions in communities such as Umunwanwa, Elugwu Nkata, Afarata, Umuchime Ossah and Emede Ibeku.

While endorsing Otti’s leadership, the archbishop also presented key requests on behalf of the people of Ikwuano and Umuahia, including the construction of an international stadium complex, revitalisation of the Umuahia Main Market at Ubani Ibeku, expansion of rural electrification, improved water supply and sustained development of internal roads.

He also urged the governor to revive the Ulonnam Farm Settlement in Ikwuano to boost mechanised agriculture and strengthen food security in the state.

Describing Otti’s emergence as “a divine mandate,” Opoko urged the governor not to be distracted by criticism but to remain focused on delivering good governance.

“Today is more than a ceremony. It is a celebration of purposeful leadership and impactful governance,” he said. “When a man does well, the people stand with him. Today, we stand with you.”

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