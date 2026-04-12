Congress: George Ashiru returns as Lagos ADC chairman, pledges unity, inclusive leadership

Hon. George Ashiru has been re-elected as the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lagos State Chapter, following a successful and peaceful state congress.

This was contained in a release signed by Oluwasegun Adekayero on behalf of the Directorate of Communication, Lagos State ADC Chapter.

According to the party, the election, which drew significant attention within the party, was witnessed by key stakeholders, including members of the House of Representatives and the Lagos State House of Assembly under the party’s platform. Also present was the party’s governorship aspirant, Hon. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), alongside other prominent leaders and party faithful.

The party further stated congress was widely described as orderly and transparent, reflecting the party’s commitment to internal democracy and unity.

In his acceptance remarks, Hon. Ashiru expressed gratitude to party members for the renewed mandate and reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening the party’s structure across the state. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, pledging to work in harmony with all party leaders and stakeholders to advance the ADC’s vision in Lagos State.

He further called for collective commitment and unity among members, noting that sustained cooperation would be essential in positioning the party for future electoral success.

The re-election is seen by many observers as a step toward consolidating the party’s growing influence in Lagos State politics.

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