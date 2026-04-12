Congestion: Opeifa reveals plan to link Rail-Port for Nigeria’s economic growth

Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has called for deeper integration of rail and port systems to enhance efficiency in Nigeria’s freight and logistics sector.

Speaking at the Quarterly Stakeholders Engagement of the NigeriaCongestion: Opeifa reveals plan to link Rail-Port for Nigeria’s economic growthn Ports Consultative Council, Opeifa warned that ongoing maritime reforms and investments in deep seaports would deliver only marginal gains without effective rail connectivity.

He said although progress has been recorded in recent years, particularly under President Bola Tinubu, significant gaps remain in the seamless evacuation of cargo from ports, especially in Lagos and along the eastern corridor.

The NRC boss identified persistent bottlenecks in cargo movement, stressing that a functional rail freight system is critical to reducing congestion, lowering logistics costs and improving trade competitiveness.

He disclosed that key infrastructure projects are underway to address the challenge, including the nearing completion of the Kaduna-Kano rail line and federal approvals to link major rail corridors directly to ports nationwide.

According to him, the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge line will be extended to Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, while the Warri-Itakpe line will connect Warri Port. Similar rail linkages are planned for Port Harcourt Port in Onne and Baro Port on the western corridor.

Opeifa further revealed plans for a new rail line connecting the Lekki Deep Sea Port through Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu to Kajola, where it will link the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, with implementation expected to commence this year.

He maintained that connecting all ports by rail remains a critical pathway to economic growth, urging stakeholders, including transport operators, to support rather than undermine the initiative.

The NRC MD also called for the expansion of freight yards across rail networks to improve cargo handling capacity, while noting federal government interest in developing high-speed rail infrastructure through private sector participation.

He added that a committee has been constituted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to drive the delivery of the high-speed rail project.

Opeifa said the stakeholder engagement provided an avenue for aligning strategies across the maritime and rail sectors to build a more integrated, efficient and competitive transport system in Nigeria.

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