 AOW:Energy: On the Dawn of a New Era for Nigeria & African Upstream Markets

UGO AMDI

Nigeria’s onshore, swamp, and shallow-water basins remain among the most technically rich and commercially attractive in Africa, it could even be argued in the world. The momentum we are seeing around interest in marginal fields, mature assets, and brownfield redevelopment reflects a significant shift in how nations and investors are approaching upstream value creation.

Around Africa, marginal and mature fields are becoming the engines of near-term production gains, driving immediate cashflow, and enabling accelerated development timelines. At AOW:Energy, we are speaking more than ever with Ministers, regulators, and operators who emphasise the crucial role these assets now play in delivering energy security, local content growth, increased production, and national development via our precious natural resources. We must acknowledge the incredible work being achieved in Nigeria as we see a government committed to resource development as a cornerstone of economic development. Now is the moment, more than ever we must exploit our energy potential and oil and gas must be at the heart of our economic development.

The forward-looking reforms, clarity, and stability being introduced by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and the NUPRC continue to position the country as one of the most attractive upstream destinations globally. The Commission has also been a central force behind AFRIPERF, promoting pan-African collaboration and regulatory alignment, critical steps toward a more competitive and cohesive continental energy landscape. These efforts deserve immense recognition. They are reshaping investment sentiment not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

But Nigeria is not alone in setting the pace, on recent trips I had the pleasure of meeting some incredible visionaries, and in the media we are reading about some of the most progressive governments achieving new heights in upstream development and infrastructure investment.

Namibia: A Model of Upstream Excellence

The entire continent continues to be inspired by the remarkable progress in Namibia, where NAMCOR is redefining world-class upstream development in the Orange, Walvis and Luderitz Basins. The leadership being demonstrated across the country, and particularly the visionary direction of Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, which led to the establishment of the Upstream Petroleum Unit (UPU) under the guidance of Hon. Kornelia Shilunga is nothing short of transformative. Namibia stands as a beacon of what strategic leadership can achieve.

Mozambique: A Continental Powerhouse in the Making

We must also acknowledge the exceptional work of INP Mozambique, who continue to elevate the region’s profile with major accomplishments in the energy sector alongside other domestic agencies to bring mega projects such as the Coral project, all of this while driving forward new exploration opportunities that will underpin the nation’s future energy security and industrial expansion.

Liberia: A New Era of Ambition

We are equally proud to read of the bold progress emanating from Liberia. At AOW:Energy 2026 I had the pleasure of meeting the new dynamic leadership of Hon. Fabian M. Lai, President/CEO-designate of NOCAL. Mr. Lai is setting new national benchmarks, achieving new milestones and driving some of the most exciting opportunities in and around the Harper Basin. I recently had the pleasure of speaking with him, and his ambition for Liberia’s upstream future is both refreshing and inspiring – It is fair to say watch this space, Liberia is a talking point today and the opportunity that will inspire companies in the coming months.

Africa Is Setting the Global Pace

Across the continent, Africa is shaping the next chapter of global exploration and production. Countries are advancing innovative policies, launching new licensing rounds, fostering investment-ready environments, and accelerating partnerships that will propel Africa to the forefront of the global energy sector.

At AOW:Energy, we are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners and we champion your success, your reforms, your vision, and your unwavering commitment to building an African-led energy future.

But via this article, this is Nigeria’s Moment. And Our Shared passion for upstream growth is unwavering, unrelenting and we will build the Africa we want together, in unity and in partnership with domestic and international partners”

The 2025/26 Licensing Round is poised to deliver one of the most compelling cohorts of upstream opportunities in recent memory. The aggressive and inspiring national production targets set by Nigeria can and will be achieve, and it is all powered by strong regulatory leadership and strategic collaboration with partners such as AOW:Energy who will stop at nothing to support our partners in their goals and objectives. We encourage the AOW:Energy network to familiarise themselves with the marginal field licence round and visit the NUPRC website for more details.

To our friends at NUPRC: we stand with you, committed to supporting your goals for investment attraction, production growth, and long-term national value creation. This licensing round marks the beginning of an extraordinary chapter for Nigeria, and we look forward to supporting you every step of the way.

At AOW:Energy, we are preparing major announcements in 2026 to deepen our support for African governments, licensing rounds, investment promotion, and upstream development.

Paul Sinclair

CEO, AOW:Energy