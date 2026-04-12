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Politics

Akpabio, Barau, Umahi Wike, others pay final respects to Senator Mpigi at Koroma Tai

by Peter Anayo0160

 

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, on Saturday, joined other top political leaders and dignitaries at the burial ceremony of the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Barry Mpigi, held in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The event was marked by solemnity and deep respect, as leaders from across the country gathered to pay their final respects to a man widely regarded as a committed public servant and accomplished lawmaker.

Among those in attendance were President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, among other dignitaries.

The funeral service, held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Koroma Deanery Beth-El Church, attracted a large crowd of mourners who came to honor the life and legacy of the late senator.

The service was solemn and deeply spiritual. In his sermon, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ogoni, Ven. T.S.D. Kagbara, reminded the congregation of the transient nature of life.

“This place we are is not our everlasting home. In heaven, there is no more hunger, no more death, no more darkness… Jesus will be the light. We have to give our lives to Jesus. All things will pass away but those who do the will of God will live everlasting life,” he said.

This was contained in a statement signed by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Works.

 

For a better society

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